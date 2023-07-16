Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC’s deputy general manager arrested for taking bribe

The accused had demanded to give the remaining amount at a prominent club at Vazhuthacaud in the city.

Published: 16th July 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC deputy general manager C Udayakumar was arrested for accepting bribes. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Vigilance has arrested a KSRTC deputy general manager (commercial) for accepting a bribe to grant permission for advertisement on KSRTC buses. The arrested is C Udayakumar. He was working in KSRTC Transport Bhavan in East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram.

The arrest was recorded by Vigilance Southern region while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor who took a contract for providing advertisement on KSRTC buses. According to the Vigilance officials, the accused officer had demanded Rs 1 lakh from him.

Earlier, the contractor had given Rs 40,000. The accused had demanded to give the remaining amount to a prominent club at Vazhuthacaud in the city. However, the contractor, who is the complainant, informed the vigilance and the accused was caught red-handed at the club. He was also suspended pending an inquiry by Minister Antony Raju. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTCBribe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp