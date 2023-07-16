KSRTC’s deputy general manager arrested for taking bribe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance has arrested a KSRTC deputy general manager (commercial) for accepting a bribe to grant permission for advertisement on KSRTC buses. The arrested is C Udayakumar. He was working in KSRTC Transport Bhavan in East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram.

The arrest was recorded by Vigilance Southern region while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor who took a contract for providing advertisement on KSRTC buses. According to the Vigilance officials, the accused officer had demanded Rs 1 lakh from him.

Earlier, the contractor had given Rs 40,000. The accused had demanded to give the remaining amount to a prominent club at Vazhuthacaud in the city. However, the contractor, who is the complainant, informed the vigilance and the accused was caught red-handed at the club. He was also suspended pending an inquiry by Minister Antony Raju.

