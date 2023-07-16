Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two toddlers, woman attacked by strays at Balaramapuram

According to the hospital authorities, their conditions are stable and plastic surgeries have been recommended.

Published: 16th July 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Two-year-old Dakshith at General hospital in Thiruvananthapuram along with his parents after the boy was attacked by a stray dog. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Two toddlers, who were playing near their houses at Balaramapuram, were seriously injured after being attacked by stray dogs in two separate incidents on Saturday. The injured are Dakshith (2) son of Mangalathukonam residents Deepu and Vidya and Agnimitra (3) daughter of Manoj and Mridula of Kattachalkuzhi. 

The first incident took place around 9.30 AM when a stray dog ran into the front yard of Dikshith’s house and attacked him. On hearing his shrieks, his grandmother rushed to the spot and chased away the dog using a shovel kept on the premises.

The timely intervention of the grandmother prevented the severity. Though he was taken to a nearby hospital, he was referred to the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The second incident occurred at 5 PM when a stray dog attacked Agnimitra and her grandmother Geetha in the front yard of their house. Though they tried to escape, Agnimitra suffered injuries on her face, while Geetha sustained an injury to the leg.

The toddler was taken to SAT Hospital and later shifted to KIMS Hospital, while Geetha is admitted to the Medical College Hospital. Notably, the two incidents took place at locations just half kilometres away from each other. 

According to the hospital authorities, their conditions are stable and plastic surgeries have been recommended.

They were also administered anti-rabies vaccines. Even as the stray dog menace is getting worse in the area, there are allegations that necessary measures are not being taken by the local body to combat the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stray dogsrabiesDog Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp