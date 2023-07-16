Two toddlers, woman attacked by strays at Balaramapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two toddlers, who were playing near their houses at Balaramapuram, were seriously injured after being attacked by stray dogs in two separate incidents on Saturday. The injured are Dakshith (2) son of Mangalathukonam residents Deepu and Vidya and Agnimitra (3) daughter of Manoj and Mridula of Kattachalkuzhi.

The first incident took place around 9.30 AM when a stray dog ran into the front yard of Dikshith’s house and attacked him. On hearing his shrieks, his grandmother rushed to the spot and chased away the dog using a shovel kept on the premises.

The timely intervention of the grandmother prevented the severity. Though he was taken to a nearby hospital, he was referred to the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The second incident occurred at 5 PM when a stray dog attacked Agnimitra and her grandmother Geetha in the front yard of their house. Though they tried to escape, Agnimitra suffered injuries on her face, while Geetha sustained an injury to the leg.

The toddler was taken to SAT Hospital and later shifted to KIMS Hospital, while Geetha is admitted to the Medical College Hospital. Notably, the two incidents took place at locations just half kilometres away from each other.

According to the hospital authorities, their conditions are stable and plastic surgeries have been recommended.

They were also administered anti-rabies vaccines. Even as the stray dog menace is getting worse in the area, there are allegations that necessary measures are not being taken by the local body to combat the issue.

