Big Demo Day: Seven food tech startups to take part in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as seven food tech startups will showcase their products and solutions at a virtual exhibition to be organised next week by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) as part of the 10th edition of the ‘Big Demo Day’ series.

The expo, to begin on July 27, will build a platform for investors to leverage products and services from the startup ecosystem. The participating startups include Foo Foods India, Zcorp Organic, Bagmo, FEBC, Wayanad Organic Research, Papuan Global and Chakkakkoottam International.

These startups will display self-developed products and solutions for industry-specific problems. They will also get an opportunity to pitch business proposals before corporates, investors, partners, government departments and key stakeholders.

On the Big Demo Day, inQ Innovation will hold an Australia and the Far East market access webinar, enabling startups to pitch their business proposals before stakeholders and government officials from Australia. The ‘Big Demo Day’ will set the stage for the introduction of innovative startups and exploration of business opportunities. It also aims to create awareness among the public about the innovation the KSUM ecosystem puts forward.

