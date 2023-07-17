Chalai Heritage Street project in Kerala's capital city gets green signal

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-awaited revamp of Chalai Market under the heritage street project is finally on the horizon. In a significant development, a high-level meeting presided over by Transport Minister Antony Raju has given a green signal for the project. This approval marks a major milestone in the journey to bring about a transformative change to Chalai Market, a prominent commercial hub in the capital city.

The market, which is 400 years old and modelled after SM Street in Kozhikode, has been in need of refurbishment for some time. The project had faced delays, causing the funds allocated by the state government for the 2016-2021 period to lapse, due to opposition from the traders in the market.

The re-modification of the heritage street project will now proceed without displacing the traders currently operating in the market. The primary focus will be on improving road connectivity to the market by renovating the surrounding roads. The new proposal aims to create a pedestrian-friendly market road with dedicated spaces for vehicle parking nearby. The market will have eight access points and will be designed in an octagonal shape.

“It will be implemented in phases, with the initial one concentrating on managing traffic. Adequate parking facilities will be provided at various locations, including the possibility of constructing multi-level parking systems. A commercial complex and parking facility will be established on Power House Road, behind the Putharikandam Grounds, and opposite the South Gate of Thampanoor Railway Station. The main road in the market, stretching from East Fort to Killipalam, will be exclusively for pedestrians,” stated a top official from Smart City Thiruvananthapuram, the anticipated implementing agency.

Fund mobilisation

Regarding funding, the official mentioned that a decision on issuing a tender for the project’s implementation will be made soon. “Since the allocated funds for the project have lapsed, the state government may mobilise funds from various stakeholders, including Smart City, City Corporation, the AMRUT scheme, and even the Tourism Department,” the official explained.

The second phase of the project will involve constructing permanent arches in a uniform pattern on the eight main access roads to the market. The main gates at East Fort and Killipalam, as well as the gates on Powerhouse Road and Killipalam-Attakulangara Road, will follow the same design. Additionally, the electric cables will be laid underground, and the footpaths will be tiled, according to sources close to the project. The street will also offer Wi-Fi connectivity. However, the state government has yet to decide on partnering with the Habitat Group, founded by renowned architect G Shankar, who previously renovated the vegetable market.

The entrance to the market from the Gandhi Park side will boast a gateway inspired by the East Fort gate, with a similar gate planned for the Killipalam side as well. Sources with the project have reported that only 10% of the work has been completed thus far. The project was launched in 2018 promising to transform Chalai into a commercial and tourist destination.

In a phased manner

The primary focus will be on improving road connectivity to the market by renovating the surrounding roads

The market will have 8 access points and will be designed in an octagonal shape.

The re-modification will be implemented in phases, with the initial one concentrating on managing traffic

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-awaited revamp of Chalai Market under the heritage street project is finally on the horizon. In a significant development, a high-level meeting presided over by Transport Minister Antony Raju has given a green signal for the project. This approval marks a major milestone in the journey to bring about a transformative change to Chalai Market, a prominent commercial hub in the capital city. The market, which is 400 years old and modelled after SM Street in Kozhikode, has been in need of refurbishment for some time. The project had faced delays, causing the funds allocated by the state government for the 2016-2021 period to lapse, due to opposition from the traders in the market. The re-modification of the heritage street project will now proceed without displacing the traders currently operating in the market. The primary focus will be on improving road connectivity to the market by renovating the surrounding roads. The new proposal aims to create a pedestrian-friendly market road with dedicated spaces for vehicle parking nearby. The market will have eight access points and will be designed in an octagonal shape.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It will be implemented in phases, with the initial one concentrating on managing traffic. Adequate parking facilities will be provided at various locations, including the possibility of constructing multi-level parking systems. A commercial complex and parking facility will be established on Power House Road, behind the Putharikandam Grounds, and opposite the South Gate of Thampanoor Railway Station. The main road in the market, stretching from East Fort to Killipalam, will be exclusively for pedestrians,” stated a top official from Smart City Thiruvananthapuram, the anticipated implementing agency. Fund mobilisation Regarding funding, the official mentioned that a decision on issuing a tender for the project’s implementation will be made soon. “Since the allocated funds for the project have lapsed, the state government may mobilise funds from various stakeholders, including Smart City, City Corporation, the AMRUT scheme, and even the Tourism Department,” the official explained. The second phase of the project will involve constructing permanent arches in a uniform pattern on the eight main access roads to the market. The main gates at East Fort and Killipalam, as well as the gates on Powerhouse Road and Killipalam-Attakulangara Road, will follow the same design. Additionally, the electric cables will be laid underground, and the footpaths will be tiled, according to sources close to the project. The street will also offer Wi-Fi connectivity. However, the state government has yet to decide on partnering with the Habitat Group, founded by renowned architect G Shankar, who previously renovated the vegetable market. The entrance to the market from the Gandhi Park side will boast a gateway inspired by the East Fort gate, with a similar gate planned for the Killipalam side as well. Sources with the project have reported that only 10% of the work has been completed thus far. The project was launched in 2018 promising to transform Chalai into a commercial and tourist destination. In a phased manner The primary focus will be on improving road connectivity to the market by renovating the surrounding roads The market will have 8 access points and will be designed in an octagonal shape. The re-modification will be implemented in phases, with the initial one concentrating on managing traffic