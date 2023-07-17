Stray that bit three found dead in Kerala, rabies suspected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stray dog that bit three people, including two toddlers in Balaramapuram, was found dead on Sunday morning. Its death also triggered panic among the residents, who are perturbed if it would lead to a rabies outbreak in the region. The two toddlers - Dakshith, 2, and Agnimitra, 3 - who were playing near their houses at Puthankanam and Mangalathukonam, respectively, in Balaramapuram, were seriously injured after being attacked by a stray dog on Saturday. Agnimitra’s grandmother had also sustained injuries in the attack.

The first incident took place around 9.30 am when the stray dog ran into the front yard of Dakshith’s house and attacked him. On hearing his shrieks, his grandmother rushed to the spot and chased away the dog using a shovel kept on the premises. The timely intervention of the grandmother prevented its severity. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was referred to the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The second incident occurred at 5 pm when the stray dog attacked Agnimitra and her grandmother Geetha in the front yard of their house. Though they tried to escape, Agnimitra suffered injuries on her face, while Geetha sustained an injury to her leg. The toddler was taken to SAT Hospital and later shifted to KIMS Hospital, while Geetha was admitted to the Medical College Hospital. Notably, the two incidents took place at locations just half a kilometre away from each other.

The trio was administered anti-rabies vaccines on Saturday. Meanwhile, Venganoor panchayat authorities informed that they would take the dead dog for a detailed examination to check if it is infected with rabies.

