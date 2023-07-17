Thousands to offer balitharpan in Thiruvananthapuram on July 17

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Preparations are in place for the smooth conduct of the karkidaka vavu Bali ritual at major ‘balitharpan’ centres in the district on Monday. Elaborate arrangements have been made at Thiruvallam Parasurama temple, Varkala Papanasam beach, Shankumukham beach, Aruvikkara, and Aruvippuram, anticipating a heavy rush of participants. Besides these centres, the ritual will be carried out in some more temples at Parassala, Neyyattinkara, Kadinamkulam and Azhimala. The ritual will begin at 4 am in all the centres.

Three medical units, five doctors, and three ambulances will be dispatched to Varkala, where the highest number of people turn up for carrying out the ritual. The service of 70 lifeguards and divers will be made available at Varkala and Shankumukham.

On Saturday, the district administration gave conditional permission to carry out balitharpanam rituals at Shankumukham Beach. Facilities for carrying out the rituals will be made available in a small area at the kalmandapam near the North Palace.

District Collector Geromic George had directed officials to check whether the rituals could be held at the beach this year due to sea erosion. Accordingly, based on the inquiry report submitted by the tehsildar and the deputy commissioner of police, the collector gave permission for balitharpanam with restrictions. Bathing in the sea is banned. Vehicular traffic from All Saints’ College, Veli, the airport and Valiyathura will be controlled to prevent congestion in the area.

The district administration, in association with the devaswom board, has also taken steps to ensure drinking water supply in Aruvippuram and Aruvikkara regions. The green protocol will be strictly followed in all the centres. KSRTC will run special services.

