Adoor tahsildar fined for not providing info under RTI Act

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Adoor Tahsildar for not providing information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act regarding land ‘pokkuvaravu,’ and ordered a vigilance probe on irregularities in providing ‘pattayam’ and doing ‘pokkuvaravu’ in Pandalam Village.

Chief Information Commissioner A A Hakim gave the orders against tahsildar John Sam while acting on a complaint.

The complainant had alleged that ‘pattayam’ was illegally given to the ineligible and ‘pokkuvaravu’ of lands belonging to others was done to a person’s name under the cover of his father’s will paper alone.

The chief information commissioner found that the tahsildar, who is also an executive magistrate, refused to divulge the details of the land transfer to the real owners of the properties. During the examination, it was found that John did not exercise caution regarding the land transactions.

The real owners of the land had sought information under the RTI Act on whether any ‘pattayam’ for 107 cents of land having survey number 564/1 belonging to several people were issued to unauthorised people. Information was also sought on whether 10 cents of land of survey number 565/1 were transferred to any person’s name. But no replies were given to these queries.

The Commission directed the vigilance to probe the allegations including fake ‘pattayam’ and illegal ‘pokkuvaravu’.

