Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Adoor tahsildar fined for not providing info under RTI Act

The State Information Commission directed the vigilance to probe the allegations including fake ‘pattayam’ and illegal ‘pokkuvaravu’. 

Published: 18th July 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Right to Information

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Adoor Tahsildar for not providing information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act regarding land ‘pokkuvaravu,’ and ordered a vigilance probe on irregularities in providing ‘pattayam’ and doing ‘pokkuvaravu’ in Pandalam Village.

Chief Information Commissioner A A Hakim gave the orders against tahsildar John Sam while acting on a complaint.

The complainant had alleged that ‘pattayam’ was illegally given to the ineligible and ‘pokkuvaravu’ of lands belonging to others was done to a person’s name under the cover of his father’s will paper alone.

The chief information commissioner found that the tahsildar, who is also an executive magistrate, refused to divulge the details of the land transfer to the real owners of the properties. During the examination, it was found that John did not exercise caution regarding the land transactions. 

The real owners of the land had sought information under the RTI Act on whether any ‘pattayam’ for 107 cents of land having survey number 564/1 belonging to several people were issued to unauthorised people. Information was also sought on whether 10 cents of land of survey number 565/1 were transferred to any person’s name. But no replies were given to these queries. 

The Commission directed the vigilance to probe the allegations including fake ‘pattayam’ and illegal ‘pokkuvaravu’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Information Commissionright to information

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp