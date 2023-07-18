Leenamani murder: Brother-in-law’s wife held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after 54-year-old Leenamani was murdered by her in-laws over a property dispute at Ayiroor near Varkala, police arrested Raheena, 32, the wife of key accused Ahad on Monday. The accused persons, Ahad, Shaji and Muhsin are brothers of Leenamani’s late husband Siyad Ul Shan and they have been trying to claim rights over the ancestral properties of Siyad.

“Raheena was also directly involved in the crime, and hence, has been charged under Section 302 (Punishment for Murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The interrogation is on, and a police team is on the field to nab the other accused persons. They will be brought to books soon,” said Vipin Kumar U P, Ayiroor inspector of police.

The accused persons have been troubling Leenamani for the properties since her husband died 18 months ago. A lawsuit is also ongoing in this regard. About a month ago, Ahad and his family forcefully entered Siyad’s house, where Leena was living. Following this, Leena approached the court and obtained an order for availing of police protection.

The murder occurred on Sunday morning when Leena was getting ready to go to a wedding. The four accused entered her house and got into a quarrel with Leena. During the altercation, Shaji bludgeoned Leena with an iron rod and all four of them left the house.

It was Leena’s aide, Sarasu, who informed the neighbours of the incident. Though she was rushed to a private hospital in Varkala, Leena could not be saved. According to one of Leena’s relatives, there were also stab wounds on her arms and legs.

Meanwhile, Leenamani’s relatives alleged that the police did not provide her adequate protection despite the court order. “Leena approached the court seeking police protection when the issue turned worse. However, nothing was done to ensure her safety. This is a serious lapse on the part of the police. If she had had adequate police protection, this could not have happened,” said the relative.

However, the police said Leenamani was given protection but the incident took place suddenly following a heated argument.

