MPs’ resistance stalls Congress’s organisational revamp

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite making multiple announcements, the Congress leadership’s efforts to carry out the organisational revamp in the state have been stalled due to strong resistance from a faction of party MPs.

About a month and a half ago, the leadership put forward the name of MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan from Muvattupuzha as the candidate for the vacant position of KPCC treasurer, which became available following the demise of V Prathapachandran in December. However, the proposal has been postponed and remains unresolved.

The decision to nominate Kuzhalnadan was made by KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, who shares an excellent rapport with him. However, the national leadership has decided to delay the proposal. Currently, T U Radhakrishnan, the general secretary (organisation), is managing the party’s financial aspects.

Speculation is rife that a group of MPs intends to postpone the organisational revamp, particularly the formation of new district committees, until the 2024 Lok Sabha election. They aim to secure organisational positions in the event of an electoral defeat.

Additionally, some senior leaders are opposed to the idea of a young MLA like Kuzhalnadan obtaining a party post. They argue that the party follows a “one man, one post” principle. However, those in favour of Kuzhalnadan’s appointment point out the case of T Siddique, the Kalpetta MLA who also serves as the party’s working president. They claim that the party has shown leniency in exceptional cases.

A senior Congress MP informed TNIE that the decision to appoint Kuzhalnadan should be made by the national leadership. He said, “The state leadership has not shown any urgency in appointing a new treasurer. That’s why it’s on hold. While the MPs are eager to see new mandalam presidents appointed, there is a request to delay the appointment of district office bearers.”

Currently, most District Congress Committees (DCCs) have a membership strength of 95-108. According to the decision made at the Raipur Plenary session, a maximum of 40 members can be included in DCCs after the revamp. This would result in over 60 leaders being excluded, which would primarily impact the MPs. Another senior MP expressed concerns that this would increase the workload for the MPs.

Meanwhile, a leader close to Sudhakaran told TNIE that the organisational revamp would be completed soon.

“Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta district committees have finalised the list of mandalam presidents. They are yet to submit the same. The leadership is not aware of any delay regarding the appointment of Kuzhalnadan as treasurer,” he said.

