Prayers for the souls; hundreds offer ‘bali tharpan’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands across the state offered ‘bali’ on ‘Karkidaka Vavu’ on Monday to remember and pay homage to their dear departed.

Anticipating a rush, the Devaswom Board made elaborate arrangements at all major temples and important locations, including Papanasam at Varkala, Sri Parasurama temple at Thiruvallam, as well as Aruvikkara temple, to ensure the smooth conduct of the ritual.

Unlike previous years, when Covid-related restrictions were in effect, people in large numbers visited all major temples across the city to perform the ritual.

Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama Temple, Varkala Papanasam Beach, Shankumukham Beach, Aruvikkara, and Aruvippuram the major centres for the ritual witnessed a huge rush of devotees. Only a few people performed the ritual at Shankhumukham Beach as the district administration had placed restrictions.

The conditional permission was given in the wake of sea erosion and rough waves. However, no untoward incidents have been reported, thanks to the effective coordination between the district administration and police.

“The ritual began at Shankhumukham Beach and Thiruvallam temples around 2.30 AM. However, people were not allowed to take a dip in the sea at Shankhumukham as special showers were arranged on the beach. A total of 200 policemen were deployed at various ‘bali tharpanam’ centres to control the crowd,” a police official said.

At Thiruvallam, the ‘bali mandapam’ accommodated 500-600 people at a time. There were 25 priests, 50 co-priests, and 250 helpers to help the devotees. A total of 200 showers were also available at the ghat. At Varkala Papanasam Beach, people were allowed to take baths in specific places while lifeguards kept vigil.

The ritual began early in the morning at the beach. Police personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of devotees. Apart from the police, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and rescue divers were deployed at the venues. Safety barricades were erected at all venues to manage the crowd.

The ritual was conducted smoothly at other spots like Aruvippuram, Neyyattinkara, Parassala, and Karamana. In many regions, ropes were tied to prevent the crowd from going beyond a certain level in rivers.

