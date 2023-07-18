Thachottukavu: A settlement of carpenters in the south

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thachottukavu, which connects key areas of the capital city, is a scenic rural village in the southern part of old Travancore. There are several fables associated with its name’s origin.

According to ace historian M G Sasibhooshan, the name derived from the fact that the place was a settlement of carpenters.

“It is possible that the name had its origins on account of this. The latter part of the name likely came to be because of a sacred grove nearby. Carpenters are referred to as ‘thachar’ in Malayalam, and ‘kavu’ means sacred grove. Thus, ‘Thachankottukaavu’. Over the years, this gradually became ‘Thachottukavu’,” Sasibhooshan says.

However, Vellanad Ramachandran, a veteran historian, fields another theory. According to him, Thachottukavu got its name from the Dravidian language. “The place lies in the southern part of Travancore. In the Dravidian language, Dakshinam means Thacham or Thekkinam,” he says.

Explaining further, he adds, “Kottur is a place which lies in the Eastern region of Thiruvananthapuram. There are two places - Utharamkode, which points towards the northern region, and Thachamkode, which points south. Thus, it could be taken that the ‘Thacham’ in the name refers to the direction south.”

“Thachottukavu can be broken down to three words - Thacham, Oodu and Kaavu. Oodu, Kaadu, Kode, and Aadu are tail ends or accompanying sounds to complete a place’s name. Oodu likely became Ottu due to the pronunciation of locals. Kavu is the name for sacred groves commonly seen in Travancore. Thus the name Thachottukaavu.”

Thachottukavu grew in popularity when poet and activist Sugathakumari launched Abhayagramam, a home for destitute women and a daycare centre for mentally disabled people. In 1992, the foundation stone for Abhayagramam was laid at Thachottukavu by the spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

