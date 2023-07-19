A safe abode at a reasonable fare for travellers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The AC dormitory facility opened by the police at Chandrashekaran Nair Stadium in the capital is turning out to be a boon for travellers. Since its opening in November 2021, the dormitory has hosted around 20,000 travellers.

According to authorities, a majority of the people who use the facility are women. The dormitory facility is being used by travellers for just Rs 250 per day. According to stadium authorities, the facility is full almost every day.

This accommodation facility has been there since the stadium was constructed.

“There were only a few beds, and they were used by police officials who come down to Thiruvananthapuram for official purposes from other districts. The space was not appealing due to a lack of ventilation. Though there were 25 beds, it was impossible for more than five people to stay.

And then the renovation plan for the stadium came up, and we decided to utilise the space more effectively. We set up cubicles with bunk beds. W have around 84 beds right now,” said manager Jose Kurian, Chandrashekar Nair Stadium.

The space was redesigned with the help of an expert from Kerala Police Housing Cooperative Society Ltd. “When we took the estimate, the renovation work cost around Rs 58 lakh without air-conditioning. There were officials in the department who had expertise in the field, and we decided to implement the project. We executed the work for Rs 31 lakh,” Jose said.

A large majority of the travellers who use the facility come down for official purposes, site visits. “Sometimes people come in groups to attend marriages, sightseeing, temple visits etc. Women travellers feel safer here as the facility is guarded by police. Majority of the travellers are from Malappuram, Kannur and Kozhikode,” he added.

Shalini Babu, a native of Kottayam who comes to Thiruvananthapuram, said that more such facilities should be set up in every district so that women travellers can stay without fear. “I travel frequently, and getting safe accommodation is a real challenge for many women like me. Such cheaper and safe accommodation will be of help for many,” Shalini said.

