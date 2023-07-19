Construction of Outer Ring Road likely to begin by January 2024

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the proposed Outer Ring Road (ORR) project in the capital is likely to begin in January 2024. Sources close to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said about 40 per cent of the preliminary work of land acquisition as part of the 3D notification is complete.

Although there are some court cases pertaining to the land acquisition process, NHAI hopes to start the construction of the much-awaited project by early next year, sources said.

“The preliminary works for the land acquisition of Vizhinjam, Balaramapuram, and Pallichal villages are underway. The proceedings are on, and they will be extended to other villages. The next 3D notification will be issued within three days for the acquisition of other villages. We expect the awarding of the construction work in this calendar year itself, and the work could be started by January next year. However, the decision on the cost-sharing between the state and Union governments for the land acquisition is still pending with the state government. If it gets resolved, we can speed up the proceedings,” said a senior official of the NHAI.

Link road vital

Meanwhile, the NHAI and the state government have denied reports suggesting that the construction of the proposed 12-kilometre-long link road from Thekkada to Mangalapuram, as part of the ORR project, would be dropped.

The NHAI and the district administration clarified that the link road is an inevitable part of the ORR and would be constructed once the ongoing issues with landowners regarding acquisition procedures are settled.

The speculation that the state government scrapped the link road arose after the NHAI called the tender for the ORR, excluding the project.

The reports suggested that the government dropped the project due to stiff opposition from residents. The construction of an ORR, consisting of a 63-kilometre-long reach from Vizhinjam to Navaikulam via Thekkada on NH 66 and a 12-kilometre reach from Thekkada to Mangalapuram, is being carried out as part of developing the surrounding areas of the Vizhinjam project into an extensive centre of industry and commerce. Once commissioned, the ORR will become the most important industrial corridor in the state.

The NHAI floated an e-tender for the project on February 1. It divided the tender into two reaches. The first reach is 29 kilometres long and starts from Navaikulam and ends at Thekkada. The second reach, which starts from Thekkada and ends at Vizhinjam, is 33.4 kilometres long.

The total cost of constructing the Navaikulam-Thekkada road is Rs 1,478.31 crore, while the Thekkada-Vizanjam road is Rs 1,489.15 crore. Earlier, the demarcation of the Thekkada- Mangalapuram stretch was delayed owing to protests from local residents. The district collector had also intervened in the matter to resolve it.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the proposed Outer Ring Road (ORR) project in the capital is likely to begin in January 2024. Sources close to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said about 40 per cent of the preliminary work of land acquisition as part of the 3D notification is complete. Although there are some court cases pertaining to the land acquisition process, NHAI hopes to start the construction of the much-awaited project by early next year, sources said. “The preliminary works for the land acquisition of Vizhinjam, Balaramapuram, and Pallichal villages are underway. The proceedings are on, and they will be extended to other villages. The next 3D notification will be issued within three days for the acquisition of other villages. We expect the awarding of the construction work in this calendar year itself, and the work could be started by January next year. However, the decision on the cost-sharing between the state and Union governments for the land acquisition is still pending with the state government. If it gets resolved, we can speed up the proceedings,” said a senior official of the NHAI.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Link road vital Meanwhile, the NHAI and the state government have denied reports suggesting that the construction of the proposed 12-kilometre-long link road from Thekkada to Mangalapuram, as part of the ORR project, would be dropped. The NHAI and the district administration clarified that the link road is an inevitable part of the ORR and would be constructed once the ongoing issues with landowners regarding acquisition procedures are settled. The speculation that the state government scrapped the link road arose after the NHAI called the tender for the ORR, excluding the project. The reports suggested that the government dropped the project due to stiff opposition from residents. The construction of an ORR, consisting of a 63-kilometre-long reach from Vizhinjam to Navaikulam via Thekkada on NH 66 and a 12-kilometre reach from Thekkada to Mangalapuram, is being carried out as part of developing the surrounding areas of the Vizhinjam project into an extensive centre of industry and commerce. Once commissioned, the ORR will become the most important industrial corridor in the state. The NHAI floated an e-tender for the project on February 1. It divided the tender into two reaches. The first reach is 29 kilometres long and starts from Navaikulam and ends at Thekkada. The second reach, which starts from Thekkada and ends at Vizhinjam, is 33.4 kilometres long. The total cost of constructing the Navaikulam-Thekkada road is Rs 1,478.31 crore, while the Thekkada-Vizanjam road is Rs 1,489.15 crore. Earlier, the demarcation of the Thekkada- Mangalapuram stretch was delayed owing to protests from local residents. The district collector had also intervened in the matter to resolve it.