Thousands in capital city mourn for former chief minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid a sea of mourners, many chanting and grieving, lay the body of one of Kerala’s most beloved politicians who thrived on being surrounded by people. The coffin of Oommen Chandy, the former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader of Kerala, was placed at the Puthuppally House, and the sight of his face, still wearing a faint smile, brought tears to the eyes of the men and women who gathered around. In death, as in life, Chandy proved to be one of the biggest crowd-pullers in contemporary politics.

Chandy, who had been undergoing treatment for throat cancer at a hospital in Bengaluru, breathed his last at 4.25 AM on Tuesday. His mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram at 2.30 AM and a procession carried them to his residence in the capital district, the Puthuppally House, named after his constituency. The procession, with thousands of people lining the 12-km stretch, took nearly two hours to reach its destination.

A K Antony, former Kerala Chief Minister and Union Defense Minister, was overcome with emotion while paying his last respects to his long-time companion. Another senior leader, V M Sudheeran, was also in tears.

The gathering at the Puthuppally House and its surroundings became overwhelming, prompting the body to be moved to the Durbar Hall in the State Secretariat. Chaos ensued at the Durbar Hall as thousands of spectators breached the police barricades to catch a final glimpse of the leader. After some time, the police managed to regain control of the situation and establish a queue system.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan consoling Mariamma Oommen, wife of Oommen Chandy, and children Maria, Achu and Chandy at Durbar Hall. (Photo |B P Deepu)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid his last respects at Durbar Hall. He consoled Chandy’s wife Mariyamma, daughters Achu and Mariyam and son Chandy Oommen. The CM told media persons that they were warm friends despite espousing different political ideologies. Ministers, former ministers, legislators, bureaucrats and prominent persons from different walks of life lined up before the Durbar Hall to bid farewell to the two-time CM. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior leaders of the Congress and UDF were present.

At 8.44 PM, his body was taken to the St George’s Orthodox Syrian Cathedral at Palayam and later to the KPCC office at Vellayambalam. Chandy’s mortal remains will be taken to Kottayam at 7 AM on Wednesday.

