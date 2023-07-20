By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has formulated a comprehensive plan to tackle drug abuse among school students. To discuss the preventive measures, a high-level meeting was convened on Wednesday, presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. During the meeting, it was emphasised that school authorities must promptly report any instances of drug consumption among students to the police or the excise department.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Cases related to drug use should be immediately reported to the authorities. In the academic year 2022-23, 325 cases were reported to teachers or school authorities, but only 183 cases were reported to enforcement authorities. We should not encourage this trend.”

Ministers V Sivankutty, R Bindu, and M B Rajesh, along with Chief Secretary Dr Venu V, Additional Chief Secretary Sharada Muralidharan, Education Principal Secretary Rani George, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, Excise Commissioner Mahipal Yadav, and several other officials were present.

Instructions by CM

Remedial efforts should be made to identify students exhibiting behavioural changes in class and at home. Teachers should inform the Excise or Police authorities confidentially and seek the assistance of medical counsellors.

Public Vigilance Committees have been established in all educational institutions. Committees should hold meetings in all schools by July 31 to plan activities for this year.

A total of 382 educational institutions in various districts have been identified as being involved in drug dealing. A special “No to Drugs” campaign should be organised specifically targeting these schools. The police department will be directed to provide the necessary support.

Regular monitoring of school premises by the police and excise departments should be implemented. Vigilance committees at regional levels should also enhance the monitoring of schools.

All educational institutions should provide facilities for communication between parents and teachers of students who exhibit behavioural changes at home.

The “No to Drugs” campaign commenced its third phase immediately following the conclusion of the second phase. As part of the third phase, Anti-Narcotics Day 2023 on June 26, 2023, will include the Students’ Parliament. The third phase should be planned to conclude on January 30, 2024.

Students should conduct family meetings as presenters.

Higher education institutions should organise special anti-drug seminars, presentations, and activities during vacations. “Shraddha” and “Nerkootam” initiatives should be urgently implemented in all higher education institutions. Special training should be provided to those involved in such initiatives. Mechanisms such as NCC, SPC, NSS, Scout and Guides, JRC, Vimukti Clubs, etc., should be effectively utilised in the anti-drug campaign.

Anti-drug posters should be displayed in all government, semi-government, public sector, and cooperative institutions. The posters should include contact information for reporting cases of drug consumption or distribution. Offices should ensure an attractive display of the posters within two weeks. Additionally, a board should be put up within two weeks stating that no intoxicating substances are sold on the premises, along with a contact number to report any such substances.

Anti-drug vigilance committees at the local self-government level should meet at least once every three months to assess activities and plan follow-up actions. It should be ensured that the responsible Excise or Police officers attend these meetings, as directed by the Chief Minister.

