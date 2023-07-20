KWA to address issues raised by meter readers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Water Authority managing director Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand and trade union office-bearers held talks at her office following unrest in the department after complaints were raised by meter readers related to the revised daily target set for them.

Bhandari Swagat had personally visited several houses in the city to take stock of the situation after meter readers complained that it was difficult to meet the target.

At the meeting, it was agreed unanimously that meter readers act as public relations officers between the KWA and consumers.

It has also been decided to conduct a survey on the distance between two houses, total distance to be covered, terrain and other issues.

The meter readers have been complaining about not receiving monthly allowances. The meeting decided to find a solution to the issue. The KWA had appointed a committee to study the issues of meter readers. The findings of the study will be made public soon.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Water Authority managing director Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand and trade union office-bearers held talks at her office following unrest in the department after complaints were raised by meter readers related to the revised daily target set for them. Bhandari Swagat had personally visited several houses in the city to take stock of the situation after meter readers complained that it was difficult to meet the target. At the meeting, it was agreed unanimously that meter readers act as public relations officers between the KWA and consumers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It has also been decided to conduct a survey on the distance between two houses, total distance to be covered, terrain and other issues. The meter readers have been complaining about not receiving monthly allowances. The meeting decided to find a solution to the issue. The KWA had appointed a committee to study the issues of meter readers. The findings of the study will be made public soon.