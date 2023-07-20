Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Single-window system for patients under government schemes: Health Minister

The decision was prompted after her visit to the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.  

Published: 20th July 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has called for a meeting to streamline the application process for patients under various healthcare schemes. She has proposed the implementation of a single-window system to simplify the process and ensure that patients do not need to visit multiple offices.

The decision was prompted after her visit to the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.  

In a statement, the minister emphasised that beneficiaries of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) should not face any issues due to the downtime of the national website.  

Furthermore, the minister instructed the Director of the Medical Education Department to promptly investigate cases related to prescribing drugs from outside sources and the reluctance to dispense drugs that are available in the pharmacy. 

Complaints regarding the unavailability of medicines from Neethi Medical Store for KASP beneficiaries should also be investigated without delay. Veena also stressed the need for head nurses and nursing superintendents to closely monitor the cleanliness activities.  

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the issue of increasing patient numbers in medical colleges due to ineffective referrals and back referrals. 

“Referral of patients to medical college should strictly follow the criteria. The Quality Improvement Initiative was launched to improve the quality of the medical college,” she said. The minister will hold a meeting of peripheral hospitals to streamline the referral system. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthHospitalKarunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp