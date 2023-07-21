Chill in the serene waters of Thirumullavaram beach

Romil Udayakumar T N V By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As you stroll along the Thirumullavaram beach, you can feel the soft sand beneath your feet and the gentle waves lapping at your toes. The sun-kissed waters of the Arabian Sea stretch out as far as the eye can see, offering a breathtaking view of the horizon.

The vast expanse of the sea, the blue sky, and the lush greenery around the beach come together to create an awe-inspiring and serene landscape.

Thirumullavaram Beach in Kollam is known for its pristine waters, golden sands, and picturesque surroundings. The beach is situated about 6km away from the city centre and can be easily accessed by road.

One of the main attractions of the beach is its calm and peaceful atmosphere, which makes Thiruvallavaram a perfect spot for relaxing and unwinding. The beach is not too crowded, making it an ideal place to spend quality time with family and friends. The clear blue waters of the Arabian Sea and the soft golden sand add to the beauty of the beach.

In addition to its natural beauty, Thirumullavaram Beach is also known for its cultural significance.

The beach is located near the Thirumullavaram Mahadeva Temple, which is an important pilgrimage centre. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is said to be over 800 years old.

Thirumullavaram Beach is a must-visit destination for those who love to relax and enjoy nature. Its soothing and tranquil surroundings, coupled with its cultural significance, make it a unique and special place to visit in Kerala.

Thirumullavaram beach

Where?

Near Kollam city centre; 60km from Thiruvananthapuram.

Things to do

Jet skiing, parasailing and speed boating

Lighthouse is open to visitors

The nearby Sree Mahavishnu Temple is a local attraction

