Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Funds allotted for cleaning up canal networks in Thiruvananthapuram

The administration has sanctioned a total of Rs 6.96 lakh for the three works. 

Published: 21st July 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

money

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to prevent flooding and waterlogging, the district administration on Thursday sanctioned Rs 26 lakh under the Operation Jaladhara project to the Major Irrigation Department to clean up 13 canals in the capital. 

Various areas of Karumbali Thodu, sections of Kariyil Thodu including Panachikkapalam-Kumarichanda, Munnattumukku, sections of Thettiyar thodu including Venchangodu, Vetturoad and Kazhakoottam will be cleaned up as part of the project. 

As part of the project, three emergency pre-monsoon cleaning works were carried out at Kannukalichal Canal stretching from Kariyam Bridge to Punchakkari Bridge, the canal section from Punchakkari Bridge to Madhupalam, the portion of Pattom Thodu part of Muttada and Kinavoor wards. 

The administration has sanctioned a total of Rs 6.96 lakh for the three works. Pre-monsoon cleaning of Kalady areas of Nedumangad thodu, Pattom thodu, Kunnukuzhy thodu, Thottumukk Jaladhar Thodu, Elavattom thodu, Karipur Kakka Thodu has also been completed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation JaladharaMajor Irrigation Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp