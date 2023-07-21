Funds allotted for cleaning up canal networks in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to prevent flooding and waterlogging, the district administration on Thursday sanctioned Rs 26 lakh under the Operation Jaladhara project to the Major Irrigation Department to clean up 13 canals in the capital.

Various areas of Karumbali Thodu, sections of Kariyil Thodu including Panachikkapalam-Kumarichanda, Munnattumukku, sections of Thettiyar thodu including Venchangodu, Vetturoad and Kazhakoottam will be cleaned up as part of the project.

As part of the project, three emergency pre-monsoon cleaning works were carried out at Kannukalichal Canal stretching from Kariyam Bridge to Punchakkari Bridge, the canal section from Punchakkari Bridge to Madhupalam, the portion of Pattom Thodu part of Muttada and Kinavoor wards.

The administration has sanctioned a total of Rs 6.96 lakh for the three works. Pre-monsoon cleaning of Kalady areas of Nedumangad thodu, Pattom thodu, Kunnukuzhy thodu, Thottumukk Jaladhar Thodu, Elavattom thodu, Karipur Kakka Thodu has also been completed.

