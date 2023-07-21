KTU affiliated colleges to get plagiarism detection software

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Responding to widespread complaints about research material authenticity, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has taken a commendable step by providing plagiarism detection tools for both students and faculty members.

During the Syndicate meeting held on Thursday, the decision to offer access to Turnitin, a plagiarism detection software, and Elsevier’s online journals, along with the digital library Knimbus, was finalised for all affiliated colleges. Additionally, the University will also extend cloud computing resources to faculty and students, facilitating various projects and research initiatives.

The Syndicate also approved the establishment of two new engineering colleges in the state. KMCT Institute of Technology and Management in Malappuram will offer four BTech courses, along with MBA and MCA programmes, with a total permitted intake of 360 students.

Similarly, the Gregorian Institute of Technology in Kottayam will provide five BTech programmes with a maximum intake of 360 students. A graduation ceremony will be organised and certificates will be distributed to the students who have completed their research and postgraduate studies at the university.

The examination centre of Al Ameen College, Palakkad, has been cancelled for one year due to issues related to examination malpractice. It has also been decided to impose a fine on Sreekrishnapuram Government Engineering College for serious lapses in the conduct of the examination and conduct an inquiry into the matter. Two syndicate members and the joint director of examinations will lead the inquiry.

