Smart bus shelters on the anvil

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Soon, commuters in the capital will be able to check their BMI (Body Mass Index), charge their gadgets, buy a snack, get real-time updates on bus schedules and more while waiting for a bus in the capital.

Shabby and uncomfortable bus shelters are set to go smart with swanky structures and totem poles that display key transport information. As part of its efforts to standardise bus shelters by giving them a uniform design, the city corporation, in association with the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram (SCTL) and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), is gearing up to set up state-of-the-art modern bus shelters loaded with a slew of features, including WiFi, luggage racks, charging ports, letterbox and more. According to sources, totem poles and modern bus shelters will come up at 278 locations identified by the KSRTC in the capital.

“The city lacks adequate bus shelters. We have come up with multiple designs so that the project can be implemented depending on the availability of space. The district administration is coordinating the project as multiple departments are involved,” said an official associated with the project.

The district collector will chair a meeting on Friday with the stakeholders to finalise the project.

“Once the locations are finalised, we will survey the spots and submit a report within a month. We have designed 3x3-metre shelters. The dimensions of the shelters will increase depending on the availability of land. All this will be finalised after the survey,” the officer said.

Totem poles

The official said some of the bus stops are undesignated. “There are places where construction of bus shelters is not possible, and at those points, we plan to install totem poles which will display all necessary information for the commuters. Totem poles are sleek and compact and take up less space. Those who want to catch a bus can get all the information from them,” the official said.

Bus shelters to have micro business units

In an effort to improve safety and security, the new bus shelters will have micro-business units.

“Having a micro business unit will enhance the security and surveillance at the bus shelter. A person will be available at the bus stop throughout the day, and people, especially women, waiting for the bus will never feel unsafe,” the official said. “The person at the shop will help in the upkeep of the shelter and will take care of the waste generated. Lighting will be given top priority.”

App for a hassle-free ride

The SCTL, jointly with the KSRTC, plans to launch a mobile application to ensure smooth rides for commuters. The app will help riders track the location of GPS-enabled buses and also check bus timings.

The KSRTC operates 62 circular buses on nine routes in the capital and on average, of 45,000 commuters use the services daily.

Assistant Transport Officer (ATO), City Depot, N K Jacob Sam Lopez, told TNIE that around 50 buses have GPS tracking facilities. We have also set up a control room for tracking the GPS-enabled buses, he added.

“After the launch of the circular bus services, we have identified several places where passengers board and deboard. Last year, we put up bus stop boards at these locations. In some places, construction of a bus shelter is not possible. In other places, the shelter needs to be renovated. We have also identified places where new shelters can be constructed. The plan is to implement the project as a joint venture with funds from various departments,” Jacob said.

More e-buses on the way

The ATO added that KSRTC has placed an order for 113 electric buses. “The diesel buses used for circular service will soon be replaced with electric ones. In addition, we plan to operate 99 new electric buses for city service,” Jacob said. Currently, out of the 62 buses, 50 are electric. “The new buses are expected before Onam,” Jacob said.

Features of the new bus shelters

WiFi, luggage racks, charging ports, snack bar or shop, BMI outdoor machine, cycle stand, emergency call button, feedback or letterbox, solar roof and more

According to sources, totem poles and modern bus shelters will come up at 278 locations identified by the KSRTC in the capital

‘Bus shelters inadequate, not placed scientifically’

While many residents welcome the move to set up smart bus shelters, they have a cautionary tale for the authorities concerned. According to them, many of the bus shelters in the city are unscientifically located.

“The city has expanded. In some stretches, the distance between the bus stops is too long,” said Jayadevan Nair, the president of the Federation of Residents’ Association, Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT). He also lamented the sorry state of existing bus shelters in the city.

“They are in ruins. Proper maintenance of these shelters is not happening. Now, people are forced to wait for a bus under the scorching sun or in the rain waiting for a bus in many places. It’s good that the authorities are setting up more bus shelters, but they should maintain them properly, or all the money invested will go to waste,” Jayadevan added.

Anil Kumar Pandala, a road safety expert and former managing director of Trivandrum Road Development Corporation Limited, too said that many bus stops are unscientifically located. As per the norms of the Indian Road Congress, the bus stops should be 50 to 150 metres away from junctions, depending on the junction size. Also, the stops should be 500 metres apart.

“None of these norms are being followed here, and some bus stops are very close to each other,” he said.

He urged that the Traffic Advisory Committee should meet and declare the bus stops scientifically.

“If needed, the government should acquire land for constructing bus shelters. It is a failure on the part of the administration if pedestrians are forced to get down onto the road. The shelters should be constructed without encroaching the pedestrian’s way,” Anil added.

A long pending plan

Corporation secretary Binu Francis said the plan to standardise bus stops has been long pending. “As per the plan, all the new bus stops will be maintained for 10 years. The project will be completed in a year,” he said.

The district collector will chair a meeting on Friday with the stakeholders to finalise the project. "Once the locations are finalised, we will survey the spots and submit a report within a month. We have designed 3x3-metre shelters. The dimensions of the shelters will increase depending on the availability of land. All this will be finalised after the survey," the officer said. Totem poles The official said some of the bus stops are undesignated. "There are places where construction of bus shelters is not possible, and at those points, we plan to install totem poles which will display all necessary information for the commuters. 