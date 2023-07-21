Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trade unions in KSRTC to launch counter-campaign against CMD

CMD Biju Prabhakar posted videos in which he was critical of a section of KSRTC employees and trade unions for stalling the reform measures needed to save the organisation from the financial crisis. 

Published: 21st July 2023 08:49 AM

KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trade unions in the KSRTC have decided to launch a counter-campaign against CMD Biju Prabhakar’s social media outburst against employees. The general secretary of Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union, M G Rahul, said it was inappropriate for the organisation head to come out in public to blame the employees.

“We have answers to all criticism levelled against employees by the CMD. We are waiting for him to complete his five-part video. The chief minister had warned the CMD earlier for creating such controversies,” said Rahul. 

The trade unions affiliated with the ruling party have taken up the issue politically. The Transport Democratic Federation and Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association took exception to CMD’s decision to stop the automatic deduction of union membership fees from employees’ salaries.

Prabhakar released three videos in the wake of the salary crisis in KSRTC. In a candid talk, he blamed the finance department for delaying months of aid required for paying salaries. But a major portion of the videos were critical of a section of employees and trade unions for stalling the reform measures needed to save the organisation from the financial crisis. 

He warned that employees shunning work shall be terminated from the job. He suspended the release of the rest of the videos in the wake of the death of former chief minister Oommen Chandy. 

