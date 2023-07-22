Thiruvananthapuram: 25-yr-old  attacks cop with knife & attempts suicide

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A civil police officer attached to Kadinamkulam station sustained injuries after a 25-year-old habitual offender, who was taken into custody for detention under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA), allegedly attacked him inside the station using a knife on Friday morning.

The assailant has been identified as Chirakkal native Sajeer, who after injuring the cop tried to die by suicide by injuring himself using the same knife.

The police said they took Sajeer into custody in order to detain him under KAAPA. Sajeer has nine criminal cases against him and a detention order was passed against him by the district collector.

When Sajeer was taken out of the cell to the bathroom on Friday morning, he allegedly tried to escape after grabbing a knife from a portion of the station that also functioned as a make-shift kitchen.

Civil police officer Ananthakrishnan was injured after being attacked by Sajeer. Ananthakrishnan sustained cut wounds when he tried to block Sajeer. Sajeer then inflicted wounds on himself following which he was shifted to the hospital.

The condition of both is stable. The police added that during the treatment, Sajeer once again became violent and plucked off the intravenous fluid line.

The police said that Sajeer is a drug addict and he committed the crime under the influence of intoxicants.

Police sources said that they have registered a fresh case against Sajeer for attacking a cop on duty.

