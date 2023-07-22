Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: 25-yr-old  attacks cop with knife & attempts suicide

The assailant has been identified as Chirakkal native Sajeer, who after injuring the cop tried to die by suicide by injuring himself using the same knife.

Published: 22nd July 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A civil police officer attached to Kadinamkulam station sustained injuries after a 25-year-old habitual offender, who was taken into custody for detention under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA), allegedly attacked him inside the station using a knife on Friday morning. 

The assailant has been identified as Chirakkal native Sajeer, who after injuring the cop tried to die by suicide by injuring himself using the same knife.

The police said they took Sajeer into custody in order to detain him under KAAPA. Sajeer has nine criminal cases against him and a detention order was passed against him by the district collector. 

When Sajeer was taken out of the cell to the bathroom on Friday morning, he allegedly tried to escape after grabbing a knife from a portion of the station that also functioned as a make-shift kitchen.

Civil police officer Ananthakrishnan was injured after being attacked by Sajeer. Ananthakrishnan sustained cut wounds when he tried to block Sajeer. Sajeer then inflicted wounds on himself following which he was shifted to the hospital. 

The condition of both is stable. The police added that during the treatment, Sajeer once again became violent and plucked off the intravenous fluid line. 

The police said that Sajeer is a drug addict and he committed the crime under the influence of intoxicants.
Police sources said that they have registered a fresh case against Sajeer for attacking a cop on duty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp