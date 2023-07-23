International Research Conference for Children-2023 begins on July 23

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital will host International Research Conference for Children-2023 (IRCC-23) on Saturday and Sunday (July 22 and 23) at the Different Art Centre at Magic Planet near here.

The programme is being organised by SCIENTIA at the Different Art Centre in collaboration with Global Young Researchers’ Academy (GYRA) and STEM4Girls.

The conference is an international platform to bring together student researchers at the school level, teachers, parents, administrators and other stakeholders across the world.

The conference includes specific keynote, plenary, and featured lectures by internationally established scientists and talks and presentations by school students. IRCC-23 also gives an opportunity for student researchers to compete for various awards.

“Importantly, the students are given opportunities to interact with the reputed scientists and will be motivated by the collaborative network among their peer groups,” said Gopinath Muthukad, executive director of Different Arts Centre.

The inaugural function will begin at 10 am on Saturday. Noted aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan will deliver the inaugural address at the event to be presided over by Muthukad.

Dr Praveen Vemula from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bangalore, Raina Raphy from STEM4Girls, USA, and Renjitha Krishna of GYRA will speak on the occasion.

The valedictory function will be held at 4 pm on Sunday with a welcome address by Anto Michael, psychologist, motivational speaker and director of Self Improvement Hub.

Noted scientist M C Dathan will deliver the keynote address and declare the awards at the event to be presided over by Muthukad. This will be followed by the release of the YouTube channel of GYRA by Muthukad. The schedule for IRCC-2024 will be announced by Renju Joseph, career counsellor, psychologist and director of RJs Consultancy.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital will host International Research Conference for Children-2023 (IRCC-23) on Saturday and Sunday (July 22 and 23) at the Different Art Centre at Magic Planet near here. The programme is being organised by SCIENTIA at the Different Art Centre in collaboration with Global Young Researchers’ Academy (GYRA) and STEM4Girls. The conference is an international platform to bring together student researchers at the school level, teachers, parents, administrators and other stakeholders across the world. The conference includes specific keynote, plenary, and featured lectures by internationally established scientists and talks and presentations by school students. IRCC-23 also gives an opportunity for student researchers to compete for various awards. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Importantly, the students are given opportunities to interact with the reputed scientists and will be motivated by the collaborative network among their peer groups,” said Gopinath Muthukad, executive director of Different Arts Centre. The inaugural function will begin at 10 am on Saturday. Noted aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan will deliver the inaugural address at the event to be presided over by Muthukad. Dr Praveen Vemula from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bangalore, Raina Raphy from STEM4Girls, USA, and Renjitha Krishna of GYRA will speak on the occasion. The valedictory function will be held at 4 pm on Sunday with a welcome address by Anto Michael, psychologist, motivational speaker and director of Self Improvement Hub. Noted scientist M C Dathan will deliver the keynote address and declare the awards at the event to be presided over by Muthukad. This will be followed by the release of the YouTube channel of GYRA by Muthukad. The schedule for IRCC-2024 will be announced by Renju Joseph, career counsellor, psychologist and director of RJs Consultancy.