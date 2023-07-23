Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

International Research Conference for Children-2023 begins on July 23

The conference is an international platform to bring together student researchers at the school level, teachers, parents, administrators and other stakeholders across the world.

Published: 23rd July 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

International Research Conference for Children-2023

International Research Conference for Children-2023.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The capital will host International Research Conference for Children-2023 (IRCC-23) on Saturday and Sunday (July 22 and 23) at the Different Art Centre at Magic Planet near here. 
The programme is being organised by SCIENTIA at the Different Art Centre in collaboration with Global Young Researchers’ Academy (GYRA) and STEM4Girls. 

The conference is an international platform to bring together student researchers at the school level, teachers, parents, administrators and other stakeholders across the world. 

The conference includes specific keynote, plenary, and featured lectures by internationally established scientists and talks and presentations by school students. IRCC-23 also gives an opportunity for student researchers to compete for various awards.     

“Importantly, the students are given opportunities to interact with the reputed scientists and will be motivated by the collaborative network among their peer groups,” said Gopinath Muthukad, executive director of Different Arts Centre.

The inaugural function will begin at 10 am on Saturday. Noted aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan will deliver the inaugural address at the event to be presided over by Muthukad. 

Dr Praveen Vemula from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bangalore, Raina Raphy from STEM4Girls, USA, and Renjitha Krishna of GYRA will speak on the occasion.

The valedictory function will be held at 4 pm on Sunday with a welcome address by Anto Michael, psychologist, motivational speaker and director of Self Improvement Hub. 

Noted scientist M C Dathan will deliver the keynote address and declare the awards at the event to be presided over by Muthukad. This will be followed by the release of the YouTube channel of GYRA by Muthukad. The schedule for IRCC-2024 will be announced by Renju Joseph, career counsellor, psychologist and director of RJs Consultancy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Research Conference for Children-2023

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp