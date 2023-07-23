K-RERA: Real estate players will reap great benefits by following rules

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Law-abiding stakeholders in the real estate industry will reap greater benefits, P H Kurian, chairman of the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA), said on Saturday. He made this statement while addressing a meeting of real estate agents organised by K-RERA. The meeting saw the participation of around 50 agents from the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta.

“The economy will benefit from the growth of the real estate sector. Agents who play by the rules can explore the market effectively,” he said. However, he issued a warning against dealing with unregistered projects, as such actions could attract hefty fines.

The chairman urged agents to ensure that promoters obtain registration from K-RERA for their projects. The main objectives of K-RERA are to facilitate the healthy growth of the real estate sector and protect customers’ rights.

The meeting also featured addresses by K-RERA member M P Mathews, the secretary of the administration and technical wing, Y Sheeba Rani, and the secretary of the Law wing, Sony Gopinath.

The next regional meeting for agents from the districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad is scheduled to take place at BTH Bharat Hotel in Ernakulam on 29th July.

