Man arrested for brutally beating up stepson in Thiruvananthapuram

Mylachal native Subin was arrested on Thursday after he tortured his stepson using a wooden log.

Published: 23rd July 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Aryancode police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly beating up his five-year-old stepson under the influence of alcohol. Mylachal native Subin was arrested on Thursday after he tortured his stepson using a wooden log.

Subin had recently married the boy’s mother. The woman, whose husband had died a year ago, has two children.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when Subin returned home. Subin was under the influence of alcohol and he asked the boy to write English alphabets on his notebook. When the boy made mistakes, Subin thrashed him mercilessly with a log. The boy’s mother had gone for a bath when the incident took place.

When she questioned Subin regarding what happened, she was also attacked. Later their neighbours caught him and handed him over to the police.

