One more accused arrested for murdering woman near Varkala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have arrested the remaining suspect in a case relating to the murder of a 54-year-old woman near Varkala last week.

Muhsin, the brother-in-law of the victim Leenamani, was arrested on Saturday after he turned up before the cops. The police had earlier arrested Muhsin's brothers Shaji and Ahad and Ahad's wife Raheena for beating and hacking Leenamani to death.

Ahad, Shaji and Muhsin are brothers of Leenamani’s late husband Siyad Ul Shan and they have been trying to claim the rights over Siyad’s ancestral properties, including the house where Leenamani lived.

The accused have been harassing Leenamani since Siyad died 18 months ago. A lawsuit is also ongoing in this regard. About a month ago, Ahad and his family forcefully entered Leena’s house. Following this, Leena approached the court and obtained an order for police protection.

The murder happened on July 16. The four accused got into Leena's house and got into a quarrel with her. During the altercation, Shaji bludgeoned Leena with an iron rod and all four of them left the house. Leena’s aide Sarasu, who was in the house at the time of the incident, informed the neighbours. Though she was rushed to a private hospital in Varkala, Leena could not be saved. According to one of Leena’s relatives, there were also stab wounds on her arms and legs.

Earlier, Leenamani’s relatives had alleged that the police did not provide her adequate protection despite the court order. However, the police refuted the allegation and said that Leenamani was given protection but the incident took place suddenly following an argument

