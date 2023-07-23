Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elects new standing committee members

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The city corporation has conducted elections to the vacant posts of various standing committees after the former members recently resigned from the posts. 

S Jayachandran Nair was elected to the Tax Appeal Standing Committee; C S Sujadevi to the Town Planning Standing Committee; P Rema to the Welfare Standing Committee; Shajitha Nasar to the Development Standing Committee; Saranya S S to the Education Standing Committee; and Gayathri Babu, to the Health Standing Committee. 

All of them were elected unanimously in the election that was conducted at the council hall on Saturday. The election for the chairpersons of various standing committees will be held on Wednesday.

The ruling LDF went for a major reshuffle, asking all of its standing committee chairpersons to submit their resignations ten days ago. 

Those who were asked to step down are Health Standing Committee Chairperson Jameela Sreedharan, Welfare Standing Committee Chairperson S Salim, Town Planning Standing Committee Chairperson Jisha John, Development Standing Committee Chairperson L S Athira and Education and Sports Standing Committee Chairperson K S Reena. 

Medayil Vikraman, the Works Standing Committee Chairperson, who took over in January this year after the resignation of D R Anil following a row over alleged backdoor appointments, was not told to resign.

