IISER’s dual degree programmes to have multiple exit options from next year

IISER director Prof J N Moorthy said the multiple exit option is part of the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020.

Published: 24th July 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sharang Rajesh Iyer receives the Institute Gold Medal from K Radhakrishnan at the 11th convocation of IISER in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram (IISER TVM), will introduce multiple exit options for its flagship BS-MS dual degree programmes from the upcoming academic year.

This was announced by IISER director Prof J N Moorthy at the 11th convocation of the institution on Sunday. 

The director said the multiple exit option is part of the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020. Moorthy mentioned that the academic achievements of the institute have won several national and international recognitions.

IISER TVM ranks 14th in the country in the recently announced Nature Index Rankings, he added.  

Former ISRO chief and chairperson of the standing committee of the IIT Council K Radhakrishnan was the chief guest of the function which was presided over by Prof Arvind Anant Natu, chairperson, Board of Governors of IISER TVM. 

Radhakrishnan advised the graduates to contribute towards addressing the key scientific, technical, social and environmental issues of the present times. 

Prof Natu highlighted the importance of Indian universities setting up campuses abroad, hiring foreign academicians as faculty and foreign students considering our universities as attractive options.

Radhakrishnan and Natu jointly gave away various medals and certificates of distinction to students. While Sharang Rajesh Iyer received the Institute Gold Medal, Ananthu M was the winner of the Director’s Gold Medal for Academic Excellence.

A total of 189 BS-MS, 73 MSc, 21 MS (Research), 36 PhD and 12 integrated PhD students were awarded degrees at the convocation.

