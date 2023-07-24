Kerala to conduct first-ever digital crop survey

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The agriculture department in the state is in the final stages of preparing for the first-ever Digital Crop Survey (DCS).

The implementation of this programme in Kerala will be carried out by NABCONS, the consultancy wing of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

The nationwide DCS is a joint initiative of the central and state governments. It aims to provide accurate data on crops cultivated across all farmlands during different agricultural seasons.

Currently, the government relies on data from the economics and statistics department, which is compiled by gathering information from local agriculture offices and related departments.

However, the lack of field visits to verify the data is a limitation of the current system. The DCS intends to generate authenticated data on farmers and the crops they cultivate.

To achieve this, the survey will employ advanced technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, visual and advanced analytics, and geotagging. Real-time data obtained through the survey will facilitate the development of farmer-centric policies, crop planning, estimation, and the functioning of Agri Techs industry and startups.

The National Informatics Centre has developed a web application and mobile app for the programme.

The estimated cost of conducting the survey in Kerala is Rs 30 crore, which will be shared equally between the state government and NABCONS. The data collected through the survey will also enhance the implementation of crop insurance schemes.

Currently, farmers in Kerala have access to the state government’s crop insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and the Weather-based Crop Insurance Scheme. The data from the DCS will aid in accurately assessing damages and providing assistance to those genuinely affected.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad recently held discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and informed him that Kerala plans to integrate the DCS with the Kerala Agri Stack programme.

