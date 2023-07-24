Leading young minds along Gandhi’s life

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a time when the nation is witnessing a decline in reading habits and moral values, a Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Nedumangad has set an exemplary precedent by initiating the ‘Recital of Gandhi’ programme.

Mancha Government VHSS is leading the way in fostering a new culture centered around Mahatma Gandhi’s life and works.

Through the month-long programme, the school authorities aim to introduce students to the life and teachings of Gandhi. The initiative includes reading Gandhi’s writings and listening to lectures delivered by esteemed personalities who shed light on Gandhi and his contributions.

Anwar Sahad, a Class 10 student inaugurated the programme and read a portion from Gandhi’s renowned work, ‘Hind Swaraj’. The first lecture was delivered by Gandhian K Aravindakshan.

Recognising the logistical challenges, the authorities have decided to podcast the speeches to ensure that many speakers can participate despite travel limitations.

Kerala Sahitya Academy president K Satchidanandan also delivered a lecture.

Student community ‘Frigi Boys,’ along with the school radio ‘Radio Mancha’ and the social science club are organising the programme.

