Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Startups come forward to plan Thiruvananthapuram city's ‘smart’ move

The development came after Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited invited an expression of interest from the startup community to help augment the city’s efforts towards sustainable development.

Published: 24th July 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

chip-to-startup, semiconductor

Image used for representative purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A clutch of startups in the state has come forward with ideas, solutions and products to make the state capital a ‘smart city’.

The development came after Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) invited an expression of interest from the startup community to help augment the city’s efforts towards sustainable development.

This first-of-a-kind proposal also ensures startup participation in Kerala.

The evaluation and verification of the ideas submitted are currently underway. They will be finalised in August, and the implementation will begin within two months, said sources closed to SCTL.

“Seventy-five startups have expressed an interest in collaborating with us. It means a great deal. The verification process of the ideas received is on. If an idea is found good, we will call the team for presentations next month. The project will be selected based on merit. We will not limit the selection process to just one startup. If multiple startups have different ideas and innovative solutions for pressing issues, like waste management, parking solutions, etc., we will welcome all and start implementing them,” said a senior SCTL official.

The selection of startups will be based on the evaluation of a technical committee constituted for the project, which includes the Kerala Startup Mission. The ideas, products, and solutions that meet SCTL’s requirements will be showcased before a wide audience, thereby opening up collaborations that will help startups gain recognition on a larger scale. 

The majority of solutions are regarding waste management and parking solutions. The first online meeting with startups by the SCTL was held on June 2.

As many as 25 startups registered under the Kerala Startup Mission submitted their proposals in the nearly two-hour-long session with SCTL CEO Arun K Vijayan. 

The integration of these advanced technologies will be done in a phased manner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
startups Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Startup Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp