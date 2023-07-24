Startups come forward to plan Thiruvananthapuram city's ‘smart’ move

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A clutch of startups in the state has come forward with ideas, solutions and products to make the state capital a ‘smart city’.

The development came after Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) invited an expression of interest from the startup community to help augment the city’s efforts towards sustainable development.

This first-of-a-kind proposal also ensures startup participation in Kerala.

The evaluation and verification of the ideas submitted are currently underway. They will be finalised in August, and the implementation will begin within two months, said sources closed to SCTL.

“Seventy-five startups have expressed an interest in collaborating with us. It means a great deal. The verification process of the ideas received is on. If an idea is found good, we will call the team for presentations next month. The project will be selected based on merit. We will not limit the selection process to just one startup. If multiple startups have different ideas and innovative solutions for pressing issues, like waste management, parking solutions, etc., we will welcome all and start implementing them,” said a senior SCTL official.

The selection of startups will be based on the evaluation of a technical committee constituted for the project, which includes the Kerala Startup Mission. The ideas, products, and solutions that meet SCTL’s requirements will be showcased before a wide audience, thereby opening up collaborations that will help startups gain recognition on a larger scale.

The majority of solutions are regarding waste management and parking solutions. The first online meeting with startups by the SCTL was held on June 2.

As many as 25 startups registered under the Kerala Startup Mission submitted their proposals in the nearly two-hour-long session with SCTL CEO Arun K Vijayan.

The integration of these advanced technologies will be done in a phased manner.

