‘Building rules in master plan not for existing or sanctioned structures’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran on Monday said building rules under the draft master plan will neither apply to existing buildings nor sanctioned ones. She made the announcement during the development seminar organised on the day to explain the corporation’s draft Master Plan 2024 that has been approved by the government.

The draft plan was presented to various organisations, members of the public, and people’s representatives.

A special help desk has been set up at the seminar hall to clear doubts about the plan. People can also submit their complaints at the venue. A counter has also been opened at the corporation’s office. The deadline to submit the same is July 31.

A video presentation on the master plan will be published on YouTube, and the objections and complaints will be discussed at a special committee meeting. The corporation has also decided to call a meeting of stakeholders. Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth, Deputy Mayor P K Raju, District Collector Geromic George, City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju, Deputy Town Planner W C Anju, besides corporation standing committee chairpersons, councillors, and representatives of various organisations attended the seminar.

Deadline extension

Mayor Arya Rajendran said the corporation will urge the government to extend the deadline for submitting suggestions and complaints regarding the draft master plan. The draft plan was published on June 2 and so far, over 600 complaints have been received from the public.

The mayor said if the master plan is not implemented before October 31, various funds may get blocked. Areas designated as special development zones are being considered as land banks and a lock period of five years will be provided for the same. If the space is not used in that time, it will be removed from the zone.

