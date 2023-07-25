CET, KSEB develop biodiesel from waste cooking oil, powers college bus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) and the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd., as part of a joint research project, have developed biodiesel, which has similar efficiency to diesel and significantly reduces emissions, from waste cooking oil.

On an experimental basis, the project members powered the college bus with biodiesel made out of the waste cooking oil procured from the college hostel and canteen. The project, under the CET’s Centre for Sustainable Development (CSD), was led by Mechanical Engineering Department associate professor Rani S and Chemistry Department professor Muhammad Arif M, along with Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, professor Gopakumar S.

The efficiency of the biodiesel was assessed through engine testing and a detailed emission analysis found that the newly-developed fuel reduced the emission of pollutants such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and sulphur compounds.

“The project aims to reduce the cost of biodiesel production, increase fuel efficiency, and minimise the release of pollutants. Utilising waste oil for biodiesel production would prevent its reuse for cooking and also reduce the environmental impact of fossil fuels in the operation of vehicles and machinery,” said Rani. According to CET principal Savier J S, the Centre for Sustainable Development aims to achieve the 17 declared goals of sustainable development by 2030.

“This can be achieved through research and technological interventions to combat pollution and promote sustainable development in line with the concept of ‘Waste to Energy’,” he said. With the help of research agencies such as SERB and KSCSTE, similar projects are being carried out at CSD.

