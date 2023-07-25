Publish facts on price hike, Satheesan tells Kerala govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has asked the state government to publish the facts regarding the price hike of essential commodities. He said the lives of ordinary people have turned into misery due to the price hike of essential items, including vegetables.

The civil supplies corporation which is bound to curb the price hike is now, like KSRTC, on the verge of shutting down, alleged Satheesan.

“The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. Still, there has been no intervention from the part of the state government. A middle-class family which usually spends `8,000 per month for household expenses, now has to spend a minimum of Rs 10,000.

If the government does not intervene to curb the price hike, the UDF will come up with protest programmes,” he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. Satheeshan also published a list of essential goods to highlight the price rise compared with the rate two months ago.

‘Don’t engage in discussions about OC’s successor’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition, V D Satheeshan, has urged fellow Congress members not to engage in discussions about the successor of Oommen Chandy at Puthuppally. He clarified that the selection process for the candidate has not yet begun.

“There is a procedure within the Congress to select its candidate. Once the central election commission announces the date for the election, there will be a Congress candidate at Puthuppally. The Congress president will declare the candidature after discussions in the state,” he said.

He also downplayed KPCC president K Sudhakaran’s statement regarding the successor to Chandy coming from his family. “It was just a joke by the KPCC president and he has given a clarification,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has asked the state government to publish the facts regarding the price hike of essential commodities. He said the lives of ordinary people have turned into misery due to the price hike of essential items, including vegetables. The civil supplies corporation which is bound to curb the price hike is now, like KSRTC, on the verge of shutting down, alleged Satheesan. “The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. Still, there has been no intervention from the part of the state government. A middle-class family which usually spends `8,000 per month for household expenses, now has to spend a minimum of Rs 10,000.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); If the government does not intervene to curb the price hike, the UDF will come up with protest programmes,” he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. Satheeshan also published a list of essential goods to highlight the price rise compared with the rate two months ago. ‘Don’t engage in discussions about OC’s successor’ THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition, V D Satheeshan, has urged fellow Congress members not to engage in discussions about the successor of Oommen Chandy at Puthuppally. He clarified that the selection process for the candidate has not yet begun. “There is a procedure within the Congress to select its candidate. Once the central election commission announces the date for the election, there will be a Congress candidate at Puthuppally. The Congress president will declare the candidature after discussions in the state,” he said. He also downplayed KPCC president K Sudhakaran’s statement regarding the successor to Chandy coming from his family. “It was just a joke by the KPCC president and he has given a clarification,” he said.