INKEL profit goes up in 2022-23

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The INKEL Group registered a turnover of Rs 102.89 crore in 2022-23. INKEL alone recorded a turnover of Rs 81.16 crore, said an official statement. INKEL’s profit rose from Rs 1.16 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 12.87 crore in 2022-23. Industries Minister and INKEL chairman P Rajeeve said the increase in profit was commendable.

The company could make significant progress in two important projects related to the Cochin Cancer Research Centre and Government Medical College in Ernakulam. Both projects will be inaugurated this year. The company also made significant strides in solar power projects and the Rs 45 crore turnover of the company was from the renewable energy sector.

The INKEL-EKK, a joint venture of INKEl and KSIDC made a sterling performance. The director board of INKEl gave sanction to projects worth Rs 487 crore in warehouse, solar and wind energy projects. The minister said INKEL will set up a 14 MW wind energy plant on its land in Palakkad. An 18 MW solar energy plant will also be set up in Palakkad.

