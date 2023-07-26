KWA increases meter reading target by 20 per cent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority has made the decision to increase the meter reading target by 20%. This resolution was reached during the second round of talks held at Jala Bhavan between Managing Director Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand and the recognised trade unions, CITU and INTUC. According to the meeting's decision, in rural areas, meter readers are required to take a minimum of 600 readings and a maximum of 760 readings, while in city areas, the target should be 800 - 960 readings. However, it was clarified that meter readers can choose to take more readings if they wish to do so. In cases where they are unable to meet the target, they must provide an explanation to the concerned officials. To aid in the process, the meeting also decided to utilise Google maps to determine the distance between houses in each route. Additionally, a pre-bid meeting will be held with distributors before procuring handheld meter reading equipment.