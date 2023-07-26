Streetlights on NH 66: KSEB-NHAI standoff puts public lives in a tizzy

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The standoff between KSEB and NHAI over the functioning of streetlights on the NH 66 bypass from Chackai to Kulathoor has put the lives of the public into a tizzy. A majority of the streetlights installed on the Chackai flyover and at black spots near Lords Hospital junction and Thampuranmukku have been dysfunctional for the past four months.

Incidents of vehicles ramming into the median as the drivers are not able to see the road properly are on the rise in the stretch since the lights went off.

According to KSEB, they disconnected the lights after the NHAI defaulted on the bills from March this year. KSEB officials said that NHAI has to pay Rs 3,62,410 as an electricity bill from March to June. However, NHAI authorities said they would communicate the matter with their higher officials.

“It is the general public, especially techies, who are the sufferers. Lots of IT employees, including women, travel on this stretch at night. We are concerned about their safety as there are no streetlights on the road,” said Vineeth Chandran, secretary of Prathidwani, an NGO working for the welfare of IT employees in Technopark.

The NHAI installed 80 streetlights at two black spots on the bypass last year. The contract was given to Thoppil Constructions (P) Ltd. But the lights functioned only for a few months. Similarly, a majority of lights on the Chackai flyover and the high mast installed at the Thampuranmukku junction are also not functional. These lights were installed at various sections of KSEB, including the Kulathoor, Pettah, and beach.

Earlier, the contractor of the Kazhakootam-Mukkola bypass, KNR Constructions, was in charge of maintaining the road and lights. However, as the company’s maintenance period ended earlier this year, the authorities handed over the responsibilities to NHAI.

“Though we approached KSEB to reconnect the lights, they did not respond positively. So I will discuss the situation with my higher officials and do the needful at the earliest,” said Deba Prasad Sahoo, NHAI project director, Thiruvananthapuram.

Sathyadas, senior superintendent of KSEB (beach section), said the department is ready to reconnect the lights if an official direction comes. “We had to disconnect the lights as the bills were not paid. This is the usual procedure. In fact, in this case, we waited for a month to see if NHAI clears the dues. But they still haven’t paid the amount. It is true that the lack of streetlights will affect the public at large. So we will reconnect them once we get the instructions from higher officials,” he said.

Sathyadas further pointed out that the department had reconnected the lights several times based on the city police commissioner’s request. “But unfortunately, we had to disconnect them again as the NHAI kept on defaulting on the bills,” he added.

BILLS DEFAULTED

Majority of streetlights installed on the Chackai flyover, near Lords Hospital junction and Thampuranmukku dysfunctional for 4 months

KSEB disconnected the lights after NHAI defaulted on the bills. NHAI has to pay D3,62,410 as electricity bill from March to June

