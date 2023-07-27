Defying odds, teen with no limbs amazes all with swimming skills in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Everyone was dumbstruck when Muhammad Aasim, 17, swam in the 4-ft-deep swimming pool of Avoki Resort Hotel at Kinfra Film and IT Park recently.

Reason: The teen achieved the feat despite having no legs and hands since birth. So, when he was done, everyone who had turned up for the event, ‘Unbelievable’, organised by Different Art Centre in association with Avoki Resort, could not help but clap and cheer the youth for braving severe odds with grit, resilience and determination.

Even Ramesh Chennithala, the former leader of the Opposition and chief guest at the event, was all praise for Aasim terming his achievement amazing and extraordinary. He also honoured Aasim on the occasion.

However, this is not Aasim’s first rodeo. In 2022, the Kozhikode resident suffering from Aemlia, a birth disorder in which one or more limbs are missing, swam across the Periyar River, surpassing 90% of his physical restrictions.

“I began swimming lessons at age 15. Though I always wanted to learn swimming I had been terrified. However, my trainer Saji Valassery called me one day and urged me to attend his class. I felt pleased and also concerned. While starting, I faced several challenges. However, my trainer inspired me,” said Aasim. He considers Nick Vujicic, who has tetra-amelia syndrome (characterised by the absence of arms and legs), his role model.

“If he can swim, why can’t I?” asked Aasim. He said he was blown away by the support he received from students of Different Art Centre at the event. Aasim also does his share to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to his school, Velimanna Government Mappila UP, which lacks many facilities. With the aim to get his school upgraded to a high school, Aasim set a world record in 2019 by travelling from his school to the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, a distance of over 450km, on his wheelchair in 52 days.

Those present at ‘Unbelievable’ included Different Art Centre executive director Gopinath Muthukad, Avoki Resort MD Ganesh Kumar, and Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S N Raghuchandran Nair.

