Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Implementation of NEP reforms is inevitable, says IISER director

He added that IIST was in touch with various institutions to find solutions to difficult technical problems.

Published: 27th July 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, IISER

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Director J N Moorthy speaking on ‘Three Years of NEP, 2020’ in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Universities will have to introduce more flexibility in their courses as there would be strong demands from the student community to implement reforms laid down in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, said the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram director J N Moorthy.

The senior academic was responding to a query on the pace of implementation of NEP reforms by state universities at a press conference on ‘Three Years of NEP 2020’ in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. 

Moorthy said the concept of an ‘academic bank of credit’ in NEP would make the ‘multiple entry and exit options’ in courses an inevitable reform to be implemented by all universities. IISER had already announced plans to introduce the ‘multiple entry and exit’ facility for its BS-MS dual degree courses in the upcoming academic year. He added that instead of the rigid option for exit in the third year with a degree, students could be given multiple exit options with certification at each stage. Similarly, students could also obtain admission to another institution by transferring the credits obtained. 

S Unnikrishnan Nair, director of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, said that under NEP, IIST has implemented experimental learning and simplified the learning process. He added that IIST was in touch with various institutions to find solutions to difficult technical problems.

CBSE regional director (Thiruvananthapuram region) Mahesh D Dharmadhikari said CBSE has implemented various initiatives such as PM SHRI, Nipun Bharat, and PM e-VIDYA to revamp school education in the country. 

Directorate for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship regional director H C Goyal said skilling in regional languages is given importance under NEP 2020 and that they have successfully published 100 books in Indian languages, including Malayalam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEP reforms IISER director

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp