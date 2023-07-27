Implementation of NEP reforms is inevitable, says IISER director

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Universities will have to introduce more flexibility in their courses as there would be strong demands from the student community to implement reforms laid down in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, said the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram director J N Moorthy.

The senior academic was responding to a query on the pace of implementation of NEP reforms by state universities at a press conference on ‘Three Years of NEP 2020’ in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Moorthy said the concept of an ‘academic bank of credit’ in NEP would make the ‘multiple entry and exit options’ in courses an inevitable reform to be implemented by all universities. IISER had already announced plans to introduce the ‘multiple entry and exit’ facility for its BS-MS dual degree courses in the upcoming academic year. He added that instead of the rigid option for exit in the third year with a degree, students could be given multiple exit options with certification at each stage. Similarly, students could also obtain admission to another institution by transferring the credits obtained.

S Unnikrishnan Nair, director of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, said that under NEP, IIST has implemented experimental learning and simplified the learning process. He added that IIST was in touch with various institutions to find solutions to difficult technical problems.

CBSE regional director (Thiruvananthapuram region) Mahesh D Dharmadhikari said CBSE has implemented various initiatives such as PM SHRI, Nipun Bharat, and PM e-VIDYA to revamp school education in the country.

Directorate for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship regional director H C Goyal said skilling in regional languages is given importance under NEP 2020 and that they have successfully published 100 books in Indian languages, including Malayalam.

