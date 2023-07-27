Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Startup Mission's virtual expo to herald 10th Big Demo Day 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   As part of the 10th edition of the Big Demo Day series of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), a virtual exhibition will be held on Thursday at 10 am featuring products and solutions of as many as eight FoodTech startups.

The expo will set a platform for industry and investors to purchase products and services from the startup ecosystem. The participating companies are Foo Foods India, Zcorp Organic, Bagmo, FEBC, Wayanad Organic Research, Papuan Global, Chakkakkoottam International and JBMS Farmtodine. 

These startups will get an opportunity to pitch business proposals before corporates, investors, partners, government departments and key stakeholders. As part of the programme, in Innovation will hold a webinar enabling startups to pitch their business proposals before stakeholders and government officials from Australia. 

Another session is on ‘Global FoodTech Ecosystem and Scaling Opportunities’, where the Director of Thailand’s Food Innopolis, National Science and Technology Development Agency Dr Akeanong Jangbua, will speak on ways to help startups explore diverse markets and strategies to scale and expand.
To attend the expo, visit https://business.startupmission.in/demoday.

