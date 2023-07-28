Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Couple who kidnapped 4-month-old held in Thiruvananthapuram

Police said the couple boarded the Ernad Express from Nagercoil and alighted at Chirayinkeezhu.

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chirayinkeezhu police on Wednesday night apprehended a nomadic couple who kidnapped a four-month baby from the Vadasery bus stand at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari. The arrested are Narayanan and Santhi. The couple has been staying in Chirayinkeezhu for a long time and Narayanan used to earn a living by repairing umbrellas. 

The toddler, the son of another vagabond couple, was kidnapped on Sunday. Though the Vadasery police launched a search, the baby could not be traced. However, they got information that the couple was seen moving towards Nagercoil railway station after kidnapping the baby. Based on this, the police alerted their Kerala counterparts. 

Police said the couple boarded the Ernad Express from Nagercoil and alighted at Chirayinkeezhu. However, they were spotted at the railway station and taken into custody.  Initially, the couple tried to mislead the police by claiming that the child was theirs. However, they soon spilt the beans. 

Though the couple claimed that they only wanted to rear the child, police said the motive behind the kidnapping is yet to be ascertained. “Only a probe can reveal whether the couple is part of a child trafficking racket. We hope Tamil Nadu police will bring out the truth,” said an officer. 

