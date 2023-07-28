CPI leader’s suicide: Involvement of party top brass to be probed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Maranalloor police are likely to file cases against certain prominent CPI leaders, alleging their involvement in abetting the suicide of CPI Kattakada mandalam committee member, Saji Kumar.

Saji, who was a fugitive after being charged with throwing a corrosive chemical at Maranalloor panchayat standing committee chairman Sudheer Khan, was found dead in a hotel room in Madurai on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the exact contents of Saji’s suicide note are not known as it is currently in the possession of the Tamil Nadu police. However, if the suicide note contains any adverse remarks against individuals, including the CPI leaders, and the allegations are found to be true, the police will register cases against those individuals for abetment of suicide.

“We will be able to obtain the suicide note and Saji’s mobile phone through the court. Once we have access to these, we will thoroughly examine the contents of the note. If the note contains any indications that someone is responsible for his death, and the investigation substantiates these indications, we will proceed to file cases against those individuals for abetment of suicide,” stated an officer.

Saji had fled the state after allegedly throwing a corrosive chemical at the 43-year-old CPI leader at his residence in Kilikottukonam on Sunday. The suicide note reportedly names some senior CPI leaders as being accountable for Saji’s decision to take his own life. The note also cites financial irregularities within a Cooperative bank under the control of the CPI leaders, internal party conflicts, and retaliation from senior party members due to Saji’s participation in the bank election as the reasons that compelled him to end his life.

Sudheer Khan is a member of the Kilikottukonam panchayat ward and serves as the CPI Pongumoodu local committee secretary. He is also the president of a dairy cooperative society near Velloorkonam, where Saji was the previous secretary. Sources suggest that disputes over the financial dealings of the society might have caused a rift between the two.

On Sunday, Saji arrived at Khan’s house and allegedly sprinkled a chemical on him. Khan’s wife allowed him entry, assuming it was a routine visit, as both were from the same political party, and Saji had visited the house on previous occasions. However, after hearing cries from the room, she rushed in to find Khan under the shower, unable to explain what had happened. The family initially suspected that Khan might have sustained burns due to a cellphone explosion.

Subsequently, doctors informed the police that the burns were caused by a chemical substance, presumably Sulphuric Acid, which had been splashed on Khan. He suffered severe burns and lost 80% of his vision in one eye.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

