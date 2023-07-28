Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPI leader’s suicide: Involvement of party top brass to be probed

Saji Kumar fled state after allegedly throwing a corrosive chemical at a leader on Sunday

Published: 28th July 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sudheer Khan

CPI leader Sudheer Khan (L) was allegedly attacked with acid by his colleague Saji Kumar (R) on July 23. Kumar was found dead on July 25.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Maranalloor police are likely to file cases against certain prominent CPI leaders, alleging their involvement in abetting the suicide of CPI Kattakada mandalam committee member, Saji Kumar.

Saji, who was a fugitive after being charged with throwing a corrosive chemical at Maranalloor panchayat standing committee chairman Sudheer Khan, was found dead in a hotel room in Madurai on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the exact contents of Saji’s suicide note are not known as it is currently in the possession of the Tamil  Nadu police. However, if the suicide note contains any adverse remarks against individuals, including the CPI leaders, and the allegations are found to be true, the police will register cases against those individuals for abetment of suicide.

“We will be able to obtain the suicide note and Saji’s mobile phone through the court. Once we have access to these, we will thoroughly examine the contents of the note. If the note contains any indications that someone is responsible for his death, and the investigation substantiates these indications, we will proceed to file cases against those individuals for abetment of suicide,”  stated an officer.

Saji had fled the state after allegedly throwing a corrosive chemical at the 43-year-old CPI leader at his residence in Kilikottukonam on Sunday. The suicide note reportedly names some senior CPI leaders as being accountable for Saji’s decision to take his own life. The note also cites financial irregularities within a Cooperative bank under the control of the CPI leaders, internal party conflicts, and retaliation from senior party members due to Saji’s participation in the bank election as the reasons that compelled him to end his life.

Sudheer Khan is a member of the Kilikottukonam panchayat ward and serves as the CPI Pongumoodu local committee secretary. He is also the president of a dairy cooperative society near Velloorkonam, where Saji was the previous secretary. Sources suggest that disputes over the financial dealings of the society might have caused a rift between the two.

ALSO READ | Man accused of acid attack on CPI leader found dead in Madurai

On Sunday, Saji arrived at Khan’s house and allegedly sprinkled a chemical on him. Khan’s wife allowed him entry,  assuming it was a routine visit, as both were from the same political party, and Saji had visited the house on previous occasions. However, after hearing cries from the room, she rushed in to find Khan under the shower, unable to explain what had happened. The family initially suspected that Khan might have sustained burns due to a cellphone explosion. 

Subsequently, doctors informed the police that the burns were caused by a chemical substance, presumably Sulphuric Acid, which had been splashed on Khan. He suffered severe burns and lost 80% of his vision in one eye. 

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maranalloor police Sudheer Khan Saji Kuma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp