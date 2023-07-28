Opportunities abound as gig economy sets the pace and buzz in Kerala

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pandemic and its aftermath have induced a great churning in the global professional space -- with the workforce making great efforts at stepping out into the unknown and the theatres of work losing their traditional allure. This trend is especially evident in the globally interconnected technology sector, which formalised work-from-home and later played host to the phenomenal rise of the freelancer or gig worker.

Sources close to Group of Technology Companies (GTech), a collective of information technology (IT) and business process management (BPM) organisations in Kerala say there has been a 20% rise in the number of freelancers in the sector since the pre-pandemic period. According to a recent report by job portal Indeed, the IT industry in the country has witnessed a remarkable surge in gig jobs, which grew 40%, compared with the mere 5% jump in permanent positions, over the past two years.

Moreover, companies are actively encouraging employees to engage in gig work, further emphasising the importance of the model. Tech companies are largely relying on freelancers and Indeed expects 9 to 11 million gig workers and freelancers to be added in the country by 2025. This transformative trend is reshaping the workforce, particularly within the IT sector.

Even larger firms are seeking the assistance of freelancers, independent contractors and project-based temporary workers. Notably, before the pandemic, gig workers were mostly hired for projects lasting up to nine months. But the duration of projects being offered to gig workers has increased significantly, post the pandemic.

According to V Sreekumar, secretary of GTech, there has been a corresponding growth in the number of freelance workers in the IT sector in the state. “This trend started during the pandemic and has continued since. Most of them work for companies based either in the US or the UK. The flip side, however, has been an increased tendency among some people to engage in work malpractice. But it is only a small minority,” he added.

Gig workers have the advantage of getting to choose their terms of work. This has enabled individuals to achieve a work-life balance tailored to their preferences, giving many people the opportunity to pursue their interests while also sustaining their livelihood.

“I was employed with a Technopark-based startup in 2020. When the first wave of the pandemic hit, I shifted to working from home. Since then, I have been part of various foreign-based companies and projects. I am now earning double the money what I used to make working full-time in an office. Moreover, this work culture gives me happiness and a work-life balance. Additionally, there is no work pressure. I can complete a specific task by working continuously for a day or two. This gives me time to be with my family and for my other personal commitments,” said Vishnu C, a 25-year-old freelancer from Alappuzha.

There are many advantages to working as a freelancer, says Hemanth G S, a freelancer based in Thiruvananthapuram. “Though we miss the office environment and social interactions, the main advantage is the closeness with our family. For me, that is more important. I can work on my deadlines and commitments. At the same time, I can enjoy time with my family. The other key takeaway is the tax benefit. We are only taxed when filing our annual returns,” he said.

As the gig economy continues to evolve, it presents exciting opportunities for both workers and organisations alike. With the appropriate support and regulations, gig work has the potential to foster innovation, drive economic growth, and provide individuals with greater autonomy over their careers, all of which have become important parameters of satisfactory employment among today’s workforce.

