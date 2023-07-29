IDSFFK: 300 films to be screened in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Movie enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting cinematic experience as the 15th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival (IDSFFK) is set to begin on August 4. With approximately 300 films to be screened, the six-day-long festival will take place at Kairali, Sree, and Nila theatres in the city.

The festival will feature a diverse selection of documentaries and short films, categorised into competition, long documentaries, short documentaries, short fiction, animation, music videos, campus films, jury films, and homage. Cinematographer Navroz Contractor, Czech- French novelist Milan Kundera, Director and social activist K P Sasi, artist Namboothiri, documentary filmmaker and social activist Chandita Mukherjee, and painter and contemporary artist Vivan Sundaram will be honoured in the Homage category. Deepa Dhanraj, a prominent director and activist, will be presented with the lifetime achievement award for her significant contributions to the field of documentary filmmaking.

The award includes Rs 2 lakh, a memento, and a certificate. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the awards on August 9, and the festival will showcase nine of Deepa Dhanraj’s films.

For those interested in attending the festival, online delegate registration can be done at www.idsffk.in, with a fee of Rs 590 for the general public and Rs 354 for students. Alternatively, registration can be done offline at the delegate cell at Kairali Theatre.

