Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trivandrum Golf Club, the 165-year-old heritage golf course in the heart of the capital city, is the second oldest golf course in the country, after Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

Founded in the 1850s during the reign of Uthram Thirunal Marthanda Varma II, it was initially a private golf club for the royal family, their guests and other international dignitaries. It remained so until 1950.

In 1967, the state government took over and handed its operations to Trivandrum Golf Club, helmed by Colonel G V Raja.

The golf course’s layout was also changed around this time. Peter Thompson from Australia was roped in for this work. The layout has stayed the same since. With a sprawling campus of 25.83 acres, the club boasts many heritage trees. It is learnt that the club has over 3,400 trees across 1,000 species. It is one of the green lungs of the city. The golfing area here only covers 14 acres.

According to Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, the golf club was one of the first clubs established in Kerala. “The course was set up with the help of Europeans by the royal family. In the past, it was an unused land strewn with overgrown bushes. Over the years, several renovations have taken place. Golf Club is the pride of Travancore. Even today, when foreigners come here, they often steal a visit to the club for a game of golf,” Malayinkeezhu said.

The Club House, which spreads over 3,500sq.ft, is more than 120 years old. It was designed using a unique blend of colonial and Kerala architecture. It has a large foyer and four rooms, all boasting a teak wood exterior.

The club’s outdoor area, which features a fountain, is a popular space for hosting functions and formal dinners. The club’s annexe building houses a gymnasium, a snooker room, a restaurant, and a party hall.

Currently, the Golf Club is under the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The state government leased out the property to SAI for 33 years in 2014.

There & then

Weekly column on historic, iconic places in the city. Send suggestions to cityexpresskoc@

newindianexpress.com

