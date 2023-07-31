Homage to six masters at International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 15th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) is scheduled to begin on August 4, and this year, it will pay homage to six masters - Navroze Contractor, Milan Kundera, K P Sasi, Artist Namboothiri, Chandita Mukherjee, and Vivan Sundaram.

Navroze Contractor, a renowned cinematographer, will be remembered for his exceptional work in documentary and feature films, including his contribution to Mani Kaul’s film “Duvidha.” Two of his works, ‘Hun Hunshi Hunshilal,’ directed by Sanjiv Shah, and ‘Something Like War,’ will be screened at IDSFFK.

The festival will also feature a documentary about the Czech-French novelist Milan Kundera, titled ‘From the Joke to Insignificance,’ directed by Milos Smidmajer, which explores Kundera’s works and their underlying themes.

Five documentaries by national award-winning director K P Sasi will be showcased at IDSFFK. These include ‘Resisting Coastal Invasion,’ ‘Tsunami Rehabilitation: An Unfinished Business,’ ‘A Climate Call from the Coast,’ ‘The Source of Life for Sale,’ and ‘Fabricated.’

Among the homage category, ‘Neru Vara’ by Shaji N Karun will focus on artist Namboothiri and his life’s work, while four films by award-winning documentary filmmaker Chandita Mukherjee, namely ‘Totanama,’ ‘Displacement and Resilience,’ ‘Another Way of Learning,’ and ‘Bahut Khoob Hai,’ will be screened.

Additionally, the festival will showcase nine films by the late contemporary artist Vivan Sundaram, including ‘Structures of Memory,’ ‘Tracking,’ ‘The Brief Ascension of Marian Husain,’ ‘Turning,’ ‘Barefoot with Husain,’ ‘Gagawaka,’ ‘Floatage,’ ‘Wigwam Tun,’ and ‘To Draw a Line.’

Five in Soundscapes category

Directed by Stephen Nomura Schibel, the film ‘Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda’ provides an insightful look into the musical career of Oscar-winner Ryuichi Sakamoto, known for his scores in films such as ‘The Last Emperor,’ ‘The Sheltering Sky,’ and ‘The Revenant.’ This documentary, to be screened in the Soundscapes category at IDSFFK, delves into the life and work of this influential musician, who also founded the techno-pop band Yellow Magic Orchestra, renowned for creating some of the most captivating film themes of the 80s.

The 15th IDSFFK has a total of five films in the Soundscapes category, dedicated to honouring music and musicians. Among them, Ben Chace’s ‘Music Pictures: New Orleans’ celebrates iconic musicians from New Orleans, including Irma Thomas, Little Freddie King, Ellis Marsalis, and The Tremé Brass Band. Laura Kaehr’s documentary ‘Becoming Giulia’ portrays the struggles and hardships faced by Giulia Tonelli, a professional dancer at the Zurich Opera House, as she seeks to find a new balance between her competitive profession and her family life.

‘Rewind and Play,’ directed by Alain Gomes, sheds light on an interview with legendary American pianist and composer Thelonious Monk from 1969. This documentary exposes the casual racism and exploitation prevalent in the music industry during that era.

‘Knowing the Score,’ directed by Janine Hosking, presents a biopic of Simone Young, an inspirational woman who became the first female conductor to perform on stage at some of the world’s most prestigious opera houses.

Docus of K P Sasi

Five documentaries by national award-winning director K P Sasi will be showcased at IDSFFK. These include ‘Resisting Coastal Invasion,’ ‘Tsunami Rehabilitation: An Unfinished Business,’ ‘A Climate Call from the Coast,’ ‘The Source of Life for Sale,’ & ‘Fabricated’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 15th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) is scheduled to begin on August 4, and this year, it will pay homage to six masters - Navroze Contractor, Milan Kundera, K P Sasi, Artist Namboothiri, Chandita Mukherjee, and Vivan Sundaram. Navroze Contractor, a renowned cinematographer, will be remembered for his exceptional work in documentary and feature films, including his contribution to Mani Kaul’s film “Duvidha.” Two of his works, ‘Hun Hunshi Hunshilal,’ directed by Sanjiv Shah, and ‘Something Like War,’ will be screened at IDSFFK. The festival will also feature a documentary about the Czech-French novelist Milan Kundera, titled ‘From the Joke to Insignificance,’ directed by Milos Smidmajer, which explores Kundera’s works and their underlying themes. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Five documentaries by national award-winning director K P Sasi will be showcased at IDSFFK. These include ‘Resisting Coastal Invasion,’ ‘Tsunami Rehabilitation: An Unfinished Business,’ ‘A Climate Call from the Coast,’ ‘The Source of Life for Sale,’ and ‘Fabricated.’ Among the homage category, ‘Neru Vara’ by Shaji N Karun will focus on artist Namboothiri and his life’s work, while four films by award-winning documentary filmmaker Chandita Mukherjee, namely ‘Totanama,’ ‘Displacement and Resilience,’ ‘Another Way of Learning,’ and ‘Bahut Khoob Hai,’ will be screened. Additionally, the festival will showcase nine films by the late contemporary artist Vivan Sundaram, including ‘Structures of Memory,’ ‘Tracking,’ ‘The Brief Ascension of Marian Husain,’ ‘Turning,’ ‘Barefoot with Husain,’ ‘Gagawaka,’ ‘Floatage,’ ‘Wigwam Tun,’ and ‘To Draw a Line.’ Five in Soundscapes category Directed by Stephen Nomura Schibel, the film ‘Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda’ provides an insightful look into the musical career of Oscar-winner Ryuichi Sakamoto, known for his scores in films such as ‘The Last Emperor,’ ‘The Sheltering Sky,’ and ‘The Revenant.’ This documentary, to be screened in the Soundscapes category at IDSFFK, delves into the life and work of this influential musician, who also founded the techno-pop band Yellow Magic Orchestra, renowned for creating some of the most captivating film themes of the 80s. The 15th IDSFFK has a total of five films in the Soundscapes category, dedicated to honouring music and musicians. Among them, Ben Chace’s ‘Music Pictures: New Orleans’ celebrates iconic musicians from New Orleans, including Irma Thomas, Little Freddie King, Ellis Marsalis, and The Tremé Brass Band. Laura Kaehr’s documentary ‘Becoming Giulia’ portrays the struggles and hardships faced by Giulia Tonelli, a professional dancer at the Zurich Opera House, as she seeks to find a new balance between her competitive profession and her family life. ‘Rewind and Play,’ directed by Alain Gomes, sheds light on an interview with legendary American pianist and composer Thelonious Monk from 1969. This documentary exposes the casual racism and exploitation prevalent in the music industry during that era. ‘Knowing the Score,’ directed by Janine Hosking, presents a biopic of Simone Young, an inspirational woman who became the first female conductor to perform on stage at some of the world’s most prestigious opera houses. Docus of K P Sasi Five documentaries by national award-winning director K P Sasi will be showcased at IDSFFK. These include ‘Resisting Coastal Invasion,’ ‘Tsunami Rehabilitation: An Unfinished Business,’ ‘A Climate Call from the Coast,’ ‘The Source of Life for Sale,’ & ‘Fabricated’