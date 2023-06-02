Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Indian dental association starts ‘double-decker’ experiment for anti-tobacco awareness

Named the ‘Dental Rath Yatra’, the moving exhibition was flagged off by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil from Gandhi Park.

Published: 02nd June 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tobacco

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel move, the Indian Dental Association (IDA) converted a double-decker KSRTC bus into a moving exhibition to spread awareness on oral health and oral cancer prevention in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The initiative was held to mark World No-Tobacco Day. 

Named the ‘Dental Rath Yatra’, the moving exhibition was flagged off by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil from Gandhi Park. On the first deck of the bus, preliminary counselling was arranged for those looking to quit smoking. The moving exhibition travelled till Veli before ending the journey at Shankhumukham, providing counselling to people along the way. Secretary of ASMIK Dr Deepa was the counsellor. 

Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil flagging off the Dental Rath carrying anti-tobacco message by the Indian Dental Association at Gandhi Park in Thiruvananthapuram

IDA also launched the ‘Tejas’ project aimed at spreading awareness on oral cancer screening and ill-effects of tobacco use. IDA state president Dr Sangeeth Cherian said more projects will be implemented in Kerala to strengthen people’s oral health and to prevent tobacco-related diseases. 

IDA secretary Dr Deebu J Mathew, IDA Thiruvananthapuram officials,  chairman (Dental Health) of IDA Seby Varghese, president-elect Dr Terry Thomas and vice-president Dr Eepan Thomas attended the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala dental association World No Tobacco day
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp