Indian dental association starts ‘double-decker’ experiment for anti-tobacco awareness

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel move, the Indian Dental Association (IDA) converted a double-decker KSRTC bus into a moving exhibition to spread awareness on oral health and oral cancer prevention in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. The initiative was held to mark World No-Tobacco Day.

Named the ‘Dental Rath Yatra’, the moving exhibition was flagged off by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil from Gandhi Park. On the first deck of the bus, preliminary counselling was arranged for those looking to quit smoking. The moving exhibition travelled till Veli before ending the journey at Shankhumukham, providing counselling to people along the way. Secretary of ASMIK Dr Deepa was the counsellor.

Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil flagging off the Dental Rath carrying anti-tobacco message by the Indian Dental Association at Gandhi Park in Thiruvananthapuram

IDA also launched the ‘Tejas’ project aimed at spreading awareness on oral cancer screening and ill-effects of tobacco use. IDA state president Dr Sangeeth Cherian said more projects will be implemented in Kerala to strengthen people’s oral health and to prevent tobacco-related diseases.

IDA secretary Dr Deebu J Mathew, IDA Thiruvananthapuram officials, chairman (Dental Health) of IDA Seby Varghese, president-elect Dr Terry Thomas and vice-president Dr Eepan Thomas attended the event.

