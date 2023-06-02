Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Praveshanolsavam for schools in Kerala

Some students sobbed, while some cried and screamed, unable to bear the thought of being away from home.

Published: 02nd June 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan distributes bags, study materials to newly-enrolled students during 'Praveshanolsavam' in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan distributes bags, study materials to newly-enrolled students during 'Praveshanolsavam' in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  On a bright, sunny Thursday morning, schools across Thiruvananthapuram and the state organised Praveshanolsavam to welcome students to the new academic year.

Children dressed in new uniforms, and carrying multi-coloured bags that had newly-wrapped notebooks and textbooks with colourful name slips, and gleaming pencil boxes containing pens, sharpened pencils, and milk-white erasers neatly stacked inside, were a common sight in all schools.

Some students sobbed, while some cried and screamed, unable to bear the thought of being away from home. Yet others grinned ear to ear, happy to have found a new ‘turf’.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state-level Pravesanolsavam at Government Vocation HSS in Malayinkeezhu. Free stationary kits were provided to Class 1 students of the school. 

Across the state, fervour and festivity marked the reopening ceremony as teachers and non-teaching staff welcomed the little ones with sweets, gifts and balloons. 

Music and dance and other fun activities were organised too. Senior students also joined the teachers in welcoming the young ones.  And some boys-only private schools, for the first time, opened their doors to girl students.

New admissions in various schools, including Government LP School Cotton Hill at Vazhuthacaud, were lower than the previous year

Preparations for the reopening ceremony had begun two days ago under the guidance of the education department. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praveshanolsavam Schools reopen in Kerala
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp