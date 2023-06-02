Praveshanolsavam for schools in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a bright, sunny Thursday morning, schools across Thiruvananthapuram and the state organised Praveshanolsavam to welcome students to the new academic year.

Children dressed in new uniforms, and carrying multi-coloured bags that had newly-wrapped notebooks and textbooks with colourful name slips, and gleaming pencil boxes containing pens, sharpened pencils, and milk-white erasers neatly stacked inside, were a common sight in all schools.

Some students sobbed, while some cried and screamed, unable to bear the thought of being away from home. Yet others grinned ear to ear, happy to have found a new ‘turf’.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state-level Pravesanolsavam at Government Vocation HSS in Malayinkeezhu. Free stationary kits were provided to Class 1 students of the school.

Across the state, fervour and festivity marked the reopening ceremony as teachers and non-teaching staff welcomed the little ones with sweets, gifts and balloons.

Music and dance and other fun activities were organised too. Senior students also joined the teachers in welcoming the young ones. And some boys-only private schools, for the first time, opened their doors to girl students.

New admissions in various schools, including Government LP School Cotton Hill at Vazhuthacaud, were lower than the previous year

Preparations for the reopening ceremony had begun two days ago under the guidance of the education department.

