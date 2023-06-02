Temple guard in Thiruvananthapuram accused of indecent behaviour

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort police have registered a case on a complaint filed by a woman that she was subjected to indecent behaviour by a guard of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple on Wednesday while she was having darsan.

As per the complaint, the guard touched her inappropriately as she was trying to reach in front of the sanctum sanctorum. She directly approached the police on Wednesday and filed the complaint.

The accused guard, meanwhile gave a statement that the allegation was baseless. He reportedly told police that he physically blocked the woman when she was trying to reach in front of the sanctum sanctorum through an unauthorised point.

“The accused gave a statement that there is a pre-fixed point through which one should reach in front of the sanctum sanctorum. But the woman tried to enter via another unauthorised point. Seeing this the guard blocked her. He said he did not commit any offence and was simply carrying out his duty,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the police said they are yet to find any evidence to corroborate the allegation levelled by the complainant.

“We will now check the CCTV visuals to see what indeed had transpired at the place. We will thoroughly probe the complaint and proper action will be taken,” said Fort police SHO Rakesh J.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort police have registered a case on a complaint filed by a woman that she was subjected to indecent behaviour by a guard of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple on Wednesday while she was having darsan. As per the complaint, the guard touched her inappropriately as she was trying to reach in front of the sanctum sanctorum. She directly approached the police on Wednesday and filed the complaint. The accused guard, meanwhile gave a statement that the allegation was baseless. He reportedly told police that he physically blocked the woman when she was trying to reach in front of the sanctum sanctorum through an unauthorised point. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The accused gave a statement that there is a pre-fixed point through which one should reach in front of the sanctum sanctorum. But the woman tried to enter via another unauthorised point. Seeing this the guard blocked her. He said he did not commit any offence and was simply carrying out his duty,” said a police officer. Meanwhile, the police said they are yet to find any evidence to corroborate the allegation levelled by the complainant. “We will now check the CCTV visuals to see what indeed had transpired at the place. We will thoroughly probe the complaint and proper action will be taken,” said Fort police SHO Rakesh J.