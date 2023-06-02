Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Temple guard in Thiruvananthapuram accused of indecent behaviour

As per the complaint, the guard touched her inappropriately as she was trying to reach in front of the sanctum sanctorum. She directly approached the police on Wednesday and filed the complaint.

Published: 02nd June 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort police have registered a case on a complaint filed by a woman that she was subjected to indecent behaviour by a guard of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple on Wednesday while she was having darsan. 

As per the complaint, the guard touched her inappropriately as she was trying to reach in front of the sanctum sanctorum. She directly approached the police on Wednesday and filed the complaint.

The accused guard, meanwhile gave a statement that the allegation was baseless. He reportedly told police that he physically blocked the woman when she was trying to reach in front of the sanctum sanctorum through an unauthorised point. 

“The accused gave a statement that there is a pre-fixed point through which one should reach in front of the sanctum sanctorum. But the woman tried to enter via another unauthorised point. Seeing this the guard blocked her. He said he did not commit any offence and was simply carrying out his duty,”  said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the police said they are yet to find any evidence to corroborate the allegation levelled by the complainant. 

“We will now check the CCTV visuals to see what indeed had transpired at the place. We will thoroughly probe the complaint and proper action will be taken,” said Fort police SHO Rakesh J.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Temple guard misbehaves with woman Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp